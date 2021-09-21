Ebola virus can hide in humans for years before infecting again

New genetic research appears to confirm a fear scientists had about the deadly Ebola outbreak (EVD) in Guinea in February this year: the origin of the cases was probably caused by dormant remnants of the virus in a survivor who had contracted the disease from Ebola. at least five years earlier. THE discovery, published at nature, he can complicate efforts to contain the emerging pathology.

In late January 2021, a 51-year-old nurse from a West African country contracted Ebola. Like many victims, she initially experienced vague symptoms such as headache, nausea, and general weakness. Although she was hospitalized, doctors unfortunately diagnosed her with malaria and salmonella, and she was sent home after two days. However, he fell ill again and died three days later.

After her death, her husband and other family members who attended the funeral also became ill and four people died. These cases alerted national health authorities. Earlier this year, blood samples confirmed the Ebola outbreak, and health professionals rushed to control it. Between February and June 2021, when the contagion was formally declared closed, 16 confirmed cases were recorded, in addition to 12 deaths.

Typically, Ebola outbreaks begin with zoonotic transmission from an infected animal to a person, with certain bats considered the primary host of the microbe. But early analyzes of blood samples taken from victims during this outbreak suggested that something else was going on. The germ found in the blood draws looked very similar to a variant collected from survivors of the 2013-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, the largest and deadliest epidemic of the virus to date, with more than 11,000 deaths. scientists soon suspected that the virus had somehow resurfaced from a human host years later and was active again.

The study suggests that the guess is right. Researchers in Guinea, France and Germany conducted the genetic sequencing of this generation of the virus collected from 12 victims of the outbreak, using it to build complete or near-complete genomes of the virus. From there, they used this information to build a family tree of the strains and compared them with the microorganism that had been circulating for five years.

The virus found in Guinea this year was, in fact, related to the virus seen during the previous outbreak in West Africa, the authors said, indicating “that the new infections were not the result of a new event escaping from an animal reservoir. ” Furthermore, they didn’t find signs of much genetic divergence between then and now, suggesting it wasn’t being transmitted strongly between humans all this time. Instead, the source virus may be causing a persistent but slow infection with slowed reproduction in a survivor, or it may have gone completely latent and then reactivated for some unknown reason, making the infected a contagion point again .

scientists you know, since the outbreak in West Africa, the virus can survive unnoticed in victims for some time after they have fully recovered, especially in parts of the body where the immune system is less active, such as the eyes or sperm. But the longest known time between someone getting the virus and passing it on to someone else or getting sick again before that was about a year and a half. A much larger window of virus transmission means that communities may be more vulnerable to future outbreaks than is currently thought. It can also make the lives of survivors, who already tend to suffer discrimination and prejudice from others, even more difficult, warn the authors.

“The human origins of the 2021 EVD outbreak and the associated shift in our perception of Ebola emergence require careful attention to disease survivors,” they wrote. “The concern that survivors are stigmatized as a source of danger must be a matter of scrupulous attention.”

In this case, it is possible that the patient has transmitted the virus during sexual intercourse. But since the first new victim was a nurse, the patient may also have experienced a resurgence of symptoms that led to a health and transmission appointment at that point. The nurse herself may have had a return of latent infection, although this is less likely as she had no previously documented cases.

Overall, the authors say these findings should fuel research to find a way to keep survivors free of the virus and protect communities after an outbreak subsides.

“In addition to the importance of adequate survivor-focused health measures, the late resurgence of the virus also highlights the urgent need for further research into potent antiviral agents that can eradicate the reservoir of active virus in patients with EVD, and into effective vaccines that provide protection long-term,” they wrote.