Ecuador’s Operations Committee approves, and Barcelona will receive public in the return match against Flamengo | Flamengo



Ecuadorian club announced the return of fans to Monumental – Publicity/Barcelona SC

Ecuadorian club announced return of fans to MonumentalDisclosure/Barcelona SC

Published 09/20/2021 15:02

Guayaquil (EQU) – This Monday afternoon (20), Ecuador’s National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) approved Barcelona’s request to have 30% of the capacity of the Monumental de Guayaquil Stadium in the duel against Flamengo , next week, for the second leg of the Libertadores semifinal.

After a long committee meeting, the president of the National COE, Juan Zapata, also director of the Integrated Security Service of Ecuador, announced the authorization for the decisive duel on the next 29th.

“This decision came after the observations of the technical board and the recommendations of the Ministry of Health. We are on the way to reactivation and this was achieved thanks to compliance with the 9/100 vaccination, but we must continue to take care of ourselves.”