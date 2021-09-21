Eduardo Leite should delete video with images by Chico Buarque

The justice of Rio de Janeiro determined that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), should delete from his social networks the video in which he quotes the singer and composer Chico Buarque.

Such use is not the author’s will, as explained in the complaint and the request for reconsideration. Thus, the permanence of undue advertising will be difficult to repair for the image and name of the author. Therefore, I revoke the decision […] a daily fine of five thousand reais in the event of non-compliance being fixed. says the document

In contact with the report via the press office, Chico’s defense justified that the decision refers only to the urgent request for the action.

understand the case

Chico Buarque filed a lawsuit in the TJRJ (Tribunal de Justiça of Rio de Janeiro) against Eduardo Leite, for the misuse of his image in a video posted on social networks.

According to Chico’s defense, the recording shared by Leite used, without authorization, the singer’s name and images.

The process also targets Twitter and Facebook, where the images were released. In the lawsuit, the lawyer of Chico Buarque, João Tancredo, reinforces that the singer “did not, nor would he ever authorize” the use of his image to advertise and asks:

that the video is deleted from social networks (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram);

indemnity of R$ 40 thousand for pain and suffering.

In the video, published on the 4th, the governor criticizes the polarization between right and left — and between president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) —, presenting himself as an alternative to center. Leite, it is worth remembering, will compete in the PSDB caucuses in November, when the party will choose its candidate for the presidency in 2022.

Chico Buarque is quoted around 1:09 minute, when the governor says:

We don’t need to think all the same to be all the same Brazil. Just accept, respect, talk to our differences. Just see in Chico Buarque and Sérgio Reis two musical beauties, and not just two political choices. Just remember that we, like them, are all Brazilians.

