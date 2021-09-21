Emergency assistance: born in January receive 6th installment

Informal workers enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) born in January receive today (21), the sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid. The money will be deposited in Caixa Econômica Federal’s digital savings accounts.

The calendar is organized into credit-account and cash-withdrawal cycles, according to the month of birth. Those who receive this Tuesday will be able to withdraw the money from October 4 at Caixa agencies, lottery outlets or Caixa Aqui correspondents.

For now, resources can be moved through the Caixa Tem application. With it, it is possible to pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the app itself or at lotteries, make purchases over the internet and through machines in various commercial establishments, with a virtual debit card and QR Code.

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, the calendar and withdrawal rules of the social program apply. The payment of cycle 6 of emergency aid for this public began on September 17th and runs until the 30th, according to the Social Registration Number (NIS). This Tuesday, they receive beneficiaries with final NIS 3.

In case of doubts, Caixa’s 111 telephone exchange is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, the beneficiary can consult the site help.caixa.gov.br.



Schedule for payment of the sixth installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries – Disclosure/Cash

Rules

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the covid-19 pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to single-parent mothers and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the new round of payments, for seven months, has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, receives R$375; and people who live alone receive R$150.

Under the established rules, aid is paid to families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, provided that the income per person is less than half the minimum wage. It is necessary that the beneficiary has already been considered eligible by the month of December 2020, as there was no new enrollment phase.

For those who receive Bolsa Família, the most advantageous value rule applies, whether the portion paid in the social program or the emergency aid.

The program would end with the fourth installment, deposited in July and withdrawn in August, but it was extended until October, with the same amounts for the benefit. THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on aid payment in 2021.

* Contributed by Wellton Máximo