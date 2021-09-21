Emergency assistance is paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries with NIS 2

Caixa Econômica Federal pays today (20) the sixth installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries with final 2 of the Social Registration Number (NIS). The aid is received in the same way and on the same dates as the regular benefit of the social program.

For those who receive through the Digital Social Savings, the resources can be moved through the Caixa Tem application. With it, it is possible to pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the app itself or at lotteries, make purchases over the internet and through machines in various commercial establishments, with a virtual debit card and QR Code.

Money can also be withdrawn with the Bolsa Família Card or Citizen Card at Caixa branches, lottery outlets or Caixa Aqui correspondents.

In case of doubts, Caixa’s 111 telephone exchange is open from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, the beneficiary can consult the site help.caixa.gov.br.

Tomorrow (21), Caixa starts the payment of cycle 6 of emergency aid for informal workers and those registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), who are not part of Bolsa Família.



Rules

Emergency aid was created in April of last year by the federal government to assist vulnerable people affected by the covid-19 pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to single-parent mothers and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the new round of payments, for seven months, has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; the single-parent family, headed by a woman, receives R$375; and people who live alone receive R$150.

Under the established rules, aid is paid to families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, provided that the income per person is less than half the minimum wage. It is necessary that the beneficiary has already been considered eligible by the month of December 2020, as there was no new enrollment phase.

For those who receive Bolsa Família, the most advantageous value rule applies, whether the portion paid in the social program or the emergency aid.

The program would end with the fourth installment, deposited in July and withdrawn in August, but it was extended until October, with the same amounts for the benefit. THE Brazil Agency prepared a question-and-answer guide on aid payment in 2021.

* Contributed by Wellton Máximo