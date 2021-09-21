Emmy promised diversity, but effort was just marketing – 09/20/2021 – Illustrated

Encouraged by the nominations and repeated during the ceremony, the promised change at the Emmy to include more diverse people and stories did not translate into awards. As it had not happened for a long time, all 12 actors and actresses awarded on Sunday night (19) are white.

Despite their strengths, the winners of the top three awards — “Ted Lasso” (comedy), “The Crown” (drama) and “The Queen’s Gambit” (miniseries) — are as white as the 1950 productions.

The result is even more bizarre when you take into account that 41% of the 73 nominated in the performance categories were non-white people —black, Asian, Latino, indigenous—, a precise reflection of the American population, in which 60% identify themselves as whites without a Latin origin. or Hispanic, according to the US census.

Cardboard, as the search for diversity on TV was the motto of the entire ceremony. The master of ceremonies, Cedric the Entertainer, was black, as were several of the presenters and the evening’s great honoree, black actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, who inspired a lengthy speech on diversity by the president of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, who delivers the prize.

Actors and actresses of Asian and Indigenous origins also announced winners. Several of the nominated productions, from sketch comedy shows to miniseries like “Lovecraft Country”, have black protagonists or racism as a theme.

Two nominated productions, “Hamilton” and “Bridgerton,” owe part of their success to the provocation to cast black actors in roles traditionally given to whites.

And the strongest speech of the night came from a black woman, Michaela Coel, who won best miniseries screenwriter for her ravishing “I May Destroy You” (“In a world that urges us to the need for constant visibility, because visibility, today , seems to correspond to success, don’t be afraid to disappear a little. And see what emerges from your silence”).

Still, Coel wasn’t featured as an actress — she lost to Kate Winslet, also phenomenal in “Mare of Easttown” — or a director, nor was her miniseries considered the best.

It could have lost to the same “Mare”, or the terrifying “The Underground Railroad”, by Barry Jenkins, one of the most relevant filmmakers in the field. Even the very smart “WandaVision” had a chance. But it lost to “The Queen’s Gambito”, a well-done drama but light years away from any of its competitors.

It is obvious that there are not, and should not be, racial quotas on prizes. It is frightening, however, that even with so many non-white nominees none of them has gotten their hands on the statuette. It is, at the very least, a mismatch with the spirit of the times.

The change expressed in the indications and choice of presenters, after all, only responds to what has been happening with the productions themselves, which, thanks to the multiculturalism sought by streaming platforms, have multiplied the types of bodies and voices on stage.

Without relying on sponsors, just spectators, it is increasingly natural that productions abandon past “ideal models” to connect with an increasingly diverse audience.

With the figurines sprayed on Sunday night, some questionable decisions and a host of obvious choices, however, the most important award on American television left in the air whether the intention of allowing more people to be heard is for real or is it just a version of marketer veneer in times when claiming to be socially and environmentally responsible can be profitable in any industry, from megacorporations to downtown Hollywood.