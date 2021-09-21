ES registers increase in hospital admissions by Covid-19

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 stopped falling since the second half of August in Espírito Santo. Credit: Helio Filho | Secom-ES

According to data released by Sesa this Monday afternoon, 190 to 230 people are being hospitalized per day only in public beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The drop in hospitalizations was interrupted during the second half of August this year, so it has lasted about a month.

Nésio Fernandes Espírito Santo State Secretary of Health “This alert should mobilize the population of Espírito Santo to realize that, despite the great advances we have made, we still have a pandemic that is in full development”

In addition to Nésio’s speech, the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, commented that the increase is not only noticed in the Unified Health System (SUS). According to him, in this period of about 30 days, hospitalizations in the private network practically doubled.

“On our panel, there is a tab that receives information from 37 hospitals. There, we observed that the behavior of increase registered in recent weeks follows that observed in the public network. On average, we had 30 admissions in the ICUs of these hospitals. 60”, detailed.

ICU BEDS AND NURSING: THE SITUATION OF ES

The recent increase in hospitalizations can be noticed when looking at the data provided by the State government, in the Hospital Occupancy Panel. Adding the ICU and infirmary beds, Espírito Santo is already close to having more than 400 patients under Covid-19 treatment.

This Sunday (19), the state had 394 people hospitalized in the public system — the highest number since the 30th of August. Of this total, 184 are in the wards — a number that is also the highest in the last three weeks and reached 145 on the 11th of last month.

With regard to ICU beds, it has been almost a week since the number of hospitalized people went back to above 200. According to the latest data released, for this Sunday, 210 people are hospitalized with a serious condition generated by the infection by the new coronavirus.

ALERT FOR THE SOUTH REGION

Also at the press conference on Monday, secretary Nésio Fernandes made a special warning in relation to the southern region of Espírito Santo, where the occupation of ICU beds is already around 85%. “There is also a more accentuated growth of cases there in relation to other regions,” he said.

For comparison purposes, despite the recent increase in hospitalizations, the occupation of ICUs in the State is around 60%, and this level is not so different from the occupation verified in the Metropolitan Region (57%) and in the Central-North Region ( 53%) this Sunday.