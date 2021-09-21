Ethics Committee changes vote, considers harassment and increases punishment for Caboclo – 20/09/2021

The Brazilian Football Ethics Commission decided to increase the punishment applied to Rogério Caboclo from 15 to 21 months of removal from the presidency of the CBF and from any activity related to football.

The agency revised its position after accepting the motion for clarification presented by the defense of the CBF employee who denounced the leader for moral and sexual harassment. The decision was published today (20). The parties have been notified.

Before, Caboclo would stay out of CBF until September 2022 because of this process. With the extension of the decision, the total penalty of 21 months means a removal until March 2023, one month before the end of the term for which Caboclo was elected in 2018 and took office in 2019.

In the initial decision, applied in August, the Ethics Committee’s Judgment Chamber had considered that Caboclo had “inappropriately behaved”. The rapporteur of the case, Amilar Fernandes Alves, even wrote that it was “impossible to say that there was sexual harassment”.

However, there was a review in the framing of the case. Harassment was indeed considered, in addition to administrative improbity, given the reports that Rogério Caboclo spent CBF funds on the purchase of wines for personal consumption. Amilar’s vote was accompanied by the other two members of the Judgment Chamber, Marco Aurélio Klein and Carlos Renato de Azevedo, also president of the Ethics Committee.

According to the employee’s complaint of a fact recorded in a recording, Caboclo asks her in a conversation with inappropriate terms: “Do you masturbate?”. In another reported episode, the manager offered her dog food, saying that the employee was a “little dog” of a CBF director.

With the confirmation of the conviction, Caboclo’s penalty is now subject to the deliberation of the CBF general assembly, composed of the state federations. Top hats have the prerogative of defining whether or not they accept the sanction.

According to what is said behind the scenes of the entity, the tendency is that the punishment will continue to apply, as the 27 presidents of the federations sent, last month, a letter to Caboclo asking for his resignation from the position. Meanwhile, who presides over the CBF interim is Ednaldo Rodrigues, one of the deputies elected in 2018 and who took office in 2019.

The removed president of CBF denies that he committed harassment. In a statement, the director has already said that he “has publicly apologized to the employee for having used inelegant words, spoken in a context of friendship, which she had with him and his family.”

The employee returned to work at the CBF headquarters in Rio, while Caboclo is banned by a Labor Court decision from stepping into the building for a year.

I got tense, came home crying. The next day I would wake up and think: ‘It won’t be so bad, I need this job’. And I arrived at work and it was worse.”, the CBF employee who denounced Caboclo told TV Globo.

At the Ethics Committee, there is another period of removal, lasting 60 days, which is the result of a complaint of moral harassment made by the director of information technology, Fernando França. According to him, Caboclo asked to invade and have access to data from the e-mails and telephone numbers of CBF employees and directors. Caboclo also denies it.