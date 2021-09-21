European court condemns Russia for poisoning former UK spy | World

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled on Tuesday (21) that Russia is “responsible” for the murder of former spy and opponent Alexander Litvinenko, poisoned with polonium 210, in the UK, in 2006.

The Court found Russia guilty of violating Article 2 of the European Covenant on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to life, and Article 38, which obliges ECtHR member states to submit all documents necessary to examine a case.

The court also ordered the Russian government to pay €100,000 (about R$625,000) to Litvinenko’s widow for moral damages. The Russian government called the decision “unfounded” (see below).

Opponent of the Russian government and exile in the United Kingdom, Litvinenko died on November 23, 2006 from poisoning with polonium 210, a highly toxic radioactive substance. When they were in critical condition, he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of poisoning.

2 of 2 Marina Litvinenko and her son Anatoly leave the Royal Court of Justice in London in photo 20165 — Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP Marina Litvinenko and her son Anatoly leave the Royal Court of Justice in London in photo 20165 — Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP

The court said that “beyond any reasonable doubt”, Russians Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitri Kovtun carried out the assassination and there is “strong evidence” that they acted on behalf of Russian authorities.

The magistrates considered that “Litvinenko’s murder was attributable to Russia” and that the Russian government did not come up with a “satisfactory” alternative explanation or refute the findings of the public investigation in the UK.

The Russian ECtHR judge, based in Strasbourg, northeastern France, cast a private vote regarding the violation of the right to life.

“The ECtHR hardly has the technological authority or capacity to have information on the matter,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “There are still no results of this investigation and making such claims is, to say the least, unfounded.”