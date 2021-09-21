European Union urges US to allow entry of people vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca | World

The European Commission said on Tuesday (21) that the United States should allow the entry of travelers vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca, which has not yet been approved by the American regulatory body.

In November, the US restricted entry into their country. On Monday, the US government said it would allow entry as long as people are fully vaccinated.

However, it is not yet clear which vaccines will be accepted by the country’s authorities.

“We believe AstraZeneca’s vaccine is safe,” said Eric Mamer, a spokesman for the European Commission at a news conference.

“From our point of view, it would obviously make sense for people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca to be able to travel,” but he also said that this is a decision for the US authorities.

The agency responsible for this issue in the US is the FDA (equivalent to Anvisa in Brazil). So far, the FDA has authorized the vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The agency is still analyzing the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This vaccine is approved by all 27 countries of the European Union. More than 70 million doses were administered.

The European Union has a list of origins of travelers who can enter the countries of the bloc. The US was recently removed from this list after a spike in the number of new cases.

Most European countries do not accept travelers who received vaccines that were not authorized by the block.

Vaccines approved in the US

According to the White House, the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) will be consulted to guide which immunizers will be accepted.

Currently, the CDC considers “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 who took the immunizers approved for emergency use in the country: from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine).

2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines;

2 weeks after the single dose of Janssen vaccine.

The CDC website on international travel makes a caveat and says that “the guidance may also apply to Covid-19 vaccines that have been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization (eg, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine)” .

Among the immunizing agents approved by the WHO is CoronaVac, a vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, which in Brazil is produced and distributed in partnership with the Butantan Institute. But on the CDC website there is no mention of CoronaVac or any vaccines other than AstraZeneca.