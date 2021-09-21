Evergrande and Delta variant fuel doubts about pace of China’s recovery – Economy

THE China is experiencing a time of economic slowdown due to the impact of Delta variant of coronavirus. Due to the consequences of the pandemic, the Chinese government determined a series of regulatory reforms, in addition to directly interfering in the financial market, with the release of stocks of commodities and capital injections. Now, analysts and investors are looking to find out whether such measures will manage not only to curb the economic slowdown, but to return China to the lead in the post-pandemic rebound.

An additional risk to the Chinese recovery is the case everlarge, the second biggest name in the country’s real estate sector and one of the main engines of economic activity in China. With about $300 billion in debt, analysts consider it likely that the company will fail to honor commitments this week, but believe that a default will not generate a crisis like the one unleashed by Lehman Brothers in 2008. For the S&P Global Ratings, an eventual default by Evergrande will have intermediate consequences: no wave of bankruptcies or only slight repercussions. O Rabobank bet on the “visible hand” of the Chinese state limiting the risk of systemic threats by the case.

Although expected, the slowdown in the pace of the Chinese recovery has been more intense than expected, according to the bank Barclays. the grip of credit and consumer spending resistance has uniquely weighed, analysts say, but they are not alone. With the advancement of the Delta strain, the Chinese state opted for a zero tolerance policy for covid-19, which aims to eliminate the virus. Measures to restrict mobility and regional lockdowns weighed on the services sector, while the project to reduce carbon emissions in the country put pressure on the industrial sectors. For-profit technology and education have passed “regulatory scrutiny,” as Barclays called it, while healthcare has also experienced rapid rule changes. Given the length of the list, the British bank believes that at least the worst of the regulatory shocks is over.

“As the ongoing regulatory attack loses its surprise factor, markets seem happy to have legislation as a clarity, however vague it is,” he says. Freya Beamish, analyst at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Thus, the consultancy assesses that a jump in shares of Chinese companies is justified, but fears that there are no fundamental reasons for a sustained recovery.

The stock market was also in the focus of government measures. This month, the president Xi Jinping announced that the country will open a new stock exchange in Beijing, aimed at small and medium-sized companies. In addition, changes to initial public offerings of shares (IPOs) of Chinese companies in other countries have been made since the middle of the year. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the US CVM) even halted the processing of IPO requests from companies in China and drew attention to the uncertainties about the Chinese government’s future actions, amid the regulatory onslaught.

Economic growth

In August, Chinese economic activity contracted for the first time in 16 months, with the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) composed, elaborated by IHS Markiyou Caixin Media, having been below the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion. As the covid-19 outbreak has been controlled, at least for now, the September PMI should show some recovery, predicts the pantheon. “But the trend is down and this is worrying, which strengthens our conviction that, under the policy of zero tolerance to covid-19, there is a lack of drivers for the Chinese economy,” reinforces Beamish.

In view of the latest economic data presented by the country, the projections for the China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 they were revised downwards. Pantheon cut from 10.0% to 6.0%. O ABN Amro, from 9.0% to 8.3%. Citi reduced from 8.7% to 8.2%. already the ENG maintained at 8.9%, but announced that the number may be revised. THE World Trade Organization (WTO) projects an expansion of 6.0% this year, after a contraction of 6.8% in 2020.

The trigger for China’s growth review came with the disclosure of retail sales in the country. Analysts consulted by Wall Street Journal predicted annual increase of 6.3% in the month of August, but were surprised with the increase of only 2.5%. “Without the base effect, sales of everyday goods, Petroleum and related products, appliances, clothing and beverages saw an obvious slowdown in average two-year growth,” notes Citi. The latest covid-19 wave and partial lockdowns have significantly affected physical sales, especially customer services, says the bank.

China’s inflation data also deserve attention. In August, the price index decelerated for the consumer, while it accelerated for the producer. The divergence between the CPI and the PPI reached a record level. In Citi’s assessment, there is a possibility that the gap will widen and, consequently, threaten Beijing’s economic policies.

One of the most affected sectors was tourism, notes ING. The expectation is that, with the control of covid-19, there will be recovery of at least part of the losses in the next retail data. “But we are starting to worry that government policies are hurting the labor market and so sentiment around spending could come under pressure,” says analyst Iris Pang. “Individually, the measures do not create an obvious damage to the economy. But together, they could result in a considerable blow.”

Commerzbank Analyst, Hao Zhou agrees that the service sector – which represents 55% of China’s GDP, according to the WHO – has “clearly” been “hard” hit by the restriction measures, suggesting that domestic demand remains a “major obstacle for the economy”. In the same vein, manufacturing, which led China’s economic recovery, is also losing steam, notes Hao. “Weak domestic demand and high input prices must have influenced the performance of many industrial firms.”

Technology companies have also been the target of reformulations by the Communist Party of China. New guidelines were issued last week to create a more “civilized” and “well-regulated” virtual environment, according to the government. According with the member of People’s Bank of China, Cai Feng, regulation is designed to prevent and break eventual monopolies in the sector. Greater control over its big techs has been imposed for months.

Commodities

Last week, China said it plans to continue releasing inventories of copper, aluminum and zinc to lower its prices on the international market. Part of its oil reserves will also be released to the market through an auction, with the aim of “alleviating the upward pressure on raw material costs” for producers.