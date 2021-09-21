Evergrande asked employees for money, who now demand a return – 09/20/2021 – Market

When Chinese real estate giant Evergrande was short of cash earlier this year, it turned to its own employees with a sharp blow: those who wanted to keep their bonuses would have to give the company a short-term loan.

Some workers asked relatives and friends for money to lend to the company. Others borrowed from banks. Then, this month, Evergrande suddenly stopped repaying loans, which had been traded as high-interest investments.

Now, hundreds of employees have joined panicked homebuyers and demanded Evergrande return their money, gathered in protests outside company offices across China last week.

Once the most productive real estate developer in China, Evergrande has become the most indebted company in the country. It owes foreign creditors, suppliers and investors, owes unfinished apartments to buyers and debts estimated at $355 billion (R$1.89 trillion) in unpaid bills. Evergrande faces lawsuits from creditors and its shares have depreciated more than 80% this year.

Regulators fear that the collapse of a company this size will shake the entire Chinese financial system. So far, however, Beijing has not come in with a bailout, as it has promised to teach the indebted corporate giants a lesson.

Angry protests from homebuyers — and now company employees — could change that plan.

Evergrande owes buyers nearly 1.6 million apartments, by one estimate, and may owe tens of thousands of its employees money. While Beijing remains relatively silent about the company’s future, those with cash to receive say they are growing impatient.

“We don’t have much time left,” said Jin Cheng, a 28-year-old employee in the city of Hefei (East China), who said he had invested $62,000 of his money in Evergrande Wealth, the branch. investments of the company, at the request of the senior management.

As rumors spread over the Chinese Internet that Evergrande could go bankrupt this month, Jin and some of his colleagues have gathered in front of government agencies in the province to pressure authorities to act.

In the southern city of Shenzhen, homebuyers and employees gathered in the lobby of Evergrande’s headquarters last week and shouted for their money back. “Evergrande, give me back my money, I won it with blood and sweat!” some people could be heard screaming on a recording.

Jin said employees at Fangchebao, Evergrande’s online platform for real estate and car sales, were told that each department had to invest monthly in the Evergrande Wealth.

Evergrande did not respond to requests for comment, but the company recently warned it was under “tremendous” financial pressure and had hired restructuring experts to help decide its future.

Things weren’t always like this.

For more than two decades, Evergrande has been China’s largest homebuilder, cashing in on a real estate boom on a scale never seen in the world. With each success, it expanded into new areas — mineral water, professional sports, electric vehicles.

Banks and investors gleefully invested capital, betting on China’s growing middle class and its appetite for homes and other property. More recently, China’s real estate sector has come under scrutiny from regulators, who want to end the buoyant years of success and have forced the industry to start paying off debt.

The idea was to reduce Chinese banks’ exposure to the real estate sector. But in the process, regulators withdrew the money developers like Evergrande needed to finish building homes, leaving families without the real estate they’d already paid for.

“The Chinese financial system is really complex, and when you look at cracks like this you realize the impact they can have on society,” said Jennifer James, chief investment officer at Janus Henderson Investors. “If Evergrande disappears tomorrow, it could be a socially systemic problem.”

James and other investors said they learned of Evergrande’s asset-management strategy involving its employees this month alone, when the company revealed it owed $145 million (R$772 million) in repayments.

Evergrande tried to sell parts of its vast empire to raise new funds, but said last week it was “uncertain whether the group will be able to consummate those sales.” She accused the news media of causing panic among homebuyers with negative coverage.

But Evergrande’s funding channels began to dry up long before last week. According to employee interviews, official media reports and corporate documents seen by The New York Times, the company began forcing employees to help the firm as early as April, when it began announcing short-term loans.

About 70% to 80% of Evergrande employees across China have been asked to put up money that would be used to help with the company’s operations, Liu Yunting, a consultant at Evergrande Wealth, recently told Anhui Online Broadcasting Corp., news group Chinese state-owned company.

A version of this interview was taken off the air on Friday (17). Anhui Online Broadcasting did not respond to a request for comment.

The extent of the campaign and the amount it would have raised were unclear. Employees were told to invest a certain amount of value in the company’s products, and if they didn’t, their performance pay and bonuses would be blocked, employees told Anhui.

According to company management, the investments were part of “supply chain financing” and would allow Evergrande to pay its suppliers, Liu said in an interview with Anhui. “As we employees had to fill a quota, we asked our relatives and friends to invest,” he explained.

Liu said his parents and brothers-in-law invested US$200,000 (R$1 million) and that he invested about US$75,000 (R$399,000) of his own money in Evergrande Wealth.

Even before the protests last week, the company was in bad shape in Beijing. Late last month, its executives were called to a meeting with regulators. Bank and insurance watchdog officials told executives to settle their huge debt to preserve the stability of China’s financial system.

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves