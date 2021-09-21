Evergrande Crisis: Why China’s Real Estate Giant Spreads Panic in Markets

Evergrande fears of default brought down stock exchanges around the world and the price of iron ore

“The simple flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil can cause a tornado in Texas.”

Almost a cliché, the emblematic phrase of chaos theory, known as the “butterfly effect”, refers to how phenomena of great magnitude can result from small changes in the initial conditions of a system.

Something like that happened this Monday (9/20) in world stock markets: the fear that a Chinese real estate company would default on its financial obligations brought down stock exchanges around the world and drove the price of iron ore down $100 for the first time in over a year.

The company in question is Evergrande Real Estate, responsible for more than 1,300 real estate projects in 280 cities, which have served more than 12 million Chinese people in search of the dream of home ownership, according to the company’s website.