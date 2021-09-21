Evergrande owns the biggest soccer club in China – 09/20/2021 – Sport

The risk that the Chinese giant Evergrande, a real estate developer, could default on its debts – it has liabilities of US$ 355 billion (BRL 1.89 trillion) – could be reflected in the biggest soccer champion in China, the Guangzhou.

Since 2010, the club, which used to figure in the country’s second tier, has become the biggest local power when it was bought by the group, founded in 1996 by Xu Jiayin, China’s richest man, during the property boom of the 1990s. .

Over the past 11 years, big names in world football were hired, including Brazilians, and the team started to accumulate titles. There were eight national league trophies (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019), in addition to two vice runners (2018 and 2020) in this period, leaving behind Shandong Luneng, the team that had the most titles so far. , with three glasses.

Three of Guangzhou’s eight national titles were won under Luiz Felipe Scolari. The world champion coach with the Brazilian team in 2002 led the team from 2015 to 2017, a period in which he also won in his first year there one of the two Asian Champions League titles that the association has.

The current squad includes Brazilian midfielder Ricardo Goulart. Midfielder Paulinho and forward Robinho are two other well-known names who played for the Chinese team.

The former Corinthians player, incidentally, was hired in 2019, traded by Barcelona for 42 million euros at the time, the third biggest sale in the history of the Spanish club. It was further proof of the strong economic power not only of Guangzhou, but of Chinese football since billionaires began investing in the country’s clubs.

As of December 2019, football authorities in China created some rules to limit club spending, including a salary cap for players, which made it difficult to hire big names.

In addition, for this season, the Chinese Football Association mandated that clubs remove the names of owners, investors or sponsors and change their nomenclature to more neutral names. Therefore, Guangzhou is no longer called in the Guangzhou Evergrande league and reverted to using only its original name: Guangzhou Football Club.

The team currently ranks second in the Chinese Superleague with 30 points, three less than championship leader Shandong Luneng.

In terms of structure, however, the club continues to expand and is building a stadium, budgeted at US$ 1.7 billion (R$ 9 billion), in the shape of a lotus flower and with capacity for 100,000 spectators.