Ex de Nego do Borel asks for the singer’s elimination

Swellen Sauer, ex-girlfriend of Nego do Borel, commented on social media about the latest events involving the singer in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The writer believes that the artist does not have the psychological to be among the participants of the rural reality show and stated that the singer is acting in the game.

I never wanted this boy’s harm [Nego do Borel]. I separate the eccentric artist from the patient well (pathologically speaking). AND I said, a few months ago, for him to seek professional help and not continue in a superb way trying to prove the innocence of something that everyone who lives together knows the truth. He’s a very good actor! Believe me. But actors/patients suffer consequences.

Swellen Sauer.

Sauer’s comment came right after Nego do Borel’s crying fit in the game of discord. Still on Instagram’s stories tool, the writer asked people to eliminate the singer from the program.

Get this boy out of there solely for his own good. He has no psychological for that. Tomorrow or the day after, he will kill himself and even become an idol/poor thing, because this is the world we live in! Transforming the artist, chemically dependent, inconsequential, traitor, egocentric, toxic, without limits, into idols. For those who don’t like it: Take it off! For those who love him: Save him! Take it off!

The Farm 2021: Swellen Sauer calls for elimination of Nego do Borel Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In July, Nego do Borel was indicted by the Jacarepaguá Women’s Police Station for repeatedly assaulting Swellen during their relationship. At the time, the influencer stated that the singer was violent with his mother.

Duda Reis also criticizes Borel

Duda Reis used her profile on social media to criticize Record TV for allegedly manipulating the reality show “A Fazenda 13” to favor singer Nego do Borel, her ex-fiancé.

On Twitter, not mentioning the funkeiro by name, but the broadcaster, he wrote that “there are people who do not support the character” and criticized people who “buy the pose of ‘poor bastard’, ‘excluded’, ‘unjustified’ and ‘ good lad'”. Still, she said it was “impressive how they want to shove a ‘victim’ image down their throats for the aggressor.”

There are people who do not support the character even with 10 minutes of confrontation or conversation. The worst thing is who buys the pose of “poor bastard”, “excluded”, “wronged”, “good guy”? spare me! Impressive how they want to shove an image of a “victim” for the aggressor down their throats. Pure Machismo! — Duda Reis (@dudareisb01) September 21, 2021

Nego do Borel was indicted for bodily injury against the influencer Duda Reis. The information, shared by her on social networks, was confirmed by the Civil Police and the singer’s press office.

The influencer and the singer were together for nearly three years and ended their engagement in December 2020. A month later, she filed a police report from the São Paulo Women’s Police Station accusing him of vulnerable rape, threat, injury, bodily harm , domestic violence and HPV transmission.