Fábio Jr. wins lawsuit against impotence drug company

Fabio Jr. won an appeal in a lawsuit against a brand of supplements that promised to combat sexual impotence and that misused its image in the promotion. The information is from UOL and columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles website.

“The process was closed and singer Fábio Jr. won the appeal and the lawsuit. As it was a secret from the courts, we are not authorized to provide further details”, said the singer’s lawyers through his office.

The singer had already won the process in December 2020. At the time, the Court established a compensation of R$ 50 thousand reais, but Fábio Jr. was dissatisfied with the amount and filed an appeal.

According to columnist Leo Dias, the singer asked for compensation of R$ 300 thousand and claimed that the use of his image in advertisements for the drug Power Blue, for erectile dysfunction, caused him several damages.

Also according to Leo Dias, in his argument, Fábio Jr. claimed to be public knowledge of his “famous boyfriend”, and that everyone knows him as a “manly man, flirtatious, sex symbol of an entire generation”.

The Court considered that the amount of R$ 300 thousand requested by the singer was “exacerbated” and considered the increase to R$ 100 thousand reasonable, in addition to a public retraction of the company by publication on the same sales website where the image of Fábio Jr., denying the information exposed there about him.

