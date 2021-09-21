Facebook questioned over possible privacy risk in smart glasses | Technology

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) of Ireland and the Data Protection Authority of Italy reported on Friday (17) that want to understand if the glasses, known as Ray-Ban Stories, guarantee privacy of the users being filmed.

In a statement, the agencies said they are “concerned about the ways in which people captured in the videos can know they are being recorded.”

The excerpt makes reference to the lights present in the frame of the glasses. According to Facebook, they are accessed whenever the camera is active.

Authorities said that video recordings on cell phones, for example, are more easily perceived by the people being filmed, which puts them on the alert.

“With the glasses, there is a very small indicator light that lights up when recording is taking place,” the bodies said.

The regulators in Ireland and Italy also pointed out that it has not been shown whether Facebook and Ray-Ban have tested to ensure that the lights on the glasses are effective in alerting others to the recording.

So authorities have asked Facebook to confirm that the lights are effective and to advise consumers that the glasses can be used to collect images without knowing who is being filmed.

At the launch of the smart glasses, Facebook said they were “developed with privacy in mind”. The company highlighted the presence of lights and a button to disable the microphone and camera.

“By default, Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses collect data necessary for their glasses to work,” the company wrote.

Data includes battery status, email address and password, and Wi-Fi connection. The social network also asks for additional data sharing, which is optional. This information includes the number of images captured or how much time the user spends filming.

The commands for the glasses are sent by the Facebook voice assistant. Recorded photos and videos can be accessed in a company app for iPhone and Android phones.