Farm 13: Nego do Borel and Gui Araujo argue ugly, wash dirty clothes and influencer fires: “It just proved who you are”; watch!

Is the laundry open? Because there was a lot of washing dirty clothes in “A Fazenda 13”! This Monday night (20), Gui Araujo and Nego do Borel had a falling out and argued while trying to settle the score. The funkeiro showed his discomfort with the influencer talking about him with other pedestrians, but the conversation turned out to be a big discussion involving issues from outside the house.

During the conversation, Nego expressed what had hurt him and recalled the end of his relationship with Duda Reis, when Gui would have sent him a message, stopped following him on social networks, and shortly after had an affair with the young woman. “I don’t think it’s cool for you to come to the room and say, ‘What must he have done to mine?’ If you’re my friend, partner, and want to know what happened in my relationship, I’ll let you know”, said the singer. But the ex-“On Vacation with the Ex” thought it would be better not to go into that subject. “I think this is a mess that is better for you not to go into this merit”, he stated.

Nego commented that he was upset with some “jokes” on the part of the influencer and with this situation in the message. So, Bill took over his disagreements with the artist. “You are, yes, a fucking kid, you go to a wake, you cheer him up, you know his good points. But from here to outside, I don’t agree with various attitudes of yours”, he said. “The exercise you have to do every day in your life is more listening than talking. […] I don’t agree with a lot of your stuff since the time we went out together”, he added.

“But I don’t have any responsibility to correct you, tell you, because I also have my stuff, I also have my mistakes, I also have my BOs. Since we saw each other twice a week, I never condoned everything you did. With the way you deal with various situations, with the way you approach various subjects that for me are very serious”, added Araujo, citing that he had encouraged him to evolve from the situations he lived through.

As the conversation continued, Bill stated that he wanted to remain impartial in the situation of Nego and Duda, no matter how much he saw in detail what happened. “But no need to keep talking, do you want me as a rival in the mess? If you have something to talk to me, you come to me”, shot the singer. “I want everyone here as a rival”, replied Bill.

“I don’t want to, you wear me out, I don’t like your way, I don’t like the way you approach things. I don’t like the way you talk, he argues. I don’t like anything, old man”, added Anitta’s ex. “Then don’t talk about me, brother”, countered Borel. “If it’s my opinion that bothers you, my opinion was that of five other people”, contrasted Araujo, citing the discomfort of the pedestrians who were in Baia and witnessed an attack of rage by the funkeiro.

Gui mentioned that even acquaintances and friends of Nego do Borel warned him to be careful with the singer in the reality show. “My friends, my family, your friends, the people who closed with you for the f*ck before this f*ck started, they said: ‘If you go out there and cheat with this nut, you don’t even have to talk to me’, stated the presenter. “If you don’t agree with my attitudes, come to me and speak. Don’t go to the bedroom to talk… I want to show myself differently to them, to Brazil”, asked Nego. “When?!”, shot Araujo.

The former MTV was also impatient with the interruptions in his speeches. “I have nothing to listen to you. if you want to hear me i will [estar] always here”, said Bill. “I’m here to hear you, but you’re saying some things that have nothing to do with it”, replied Nego. “Only this: I don’t trust you. I trust the guys I’ve seen more in a week. It’s not for lack of opportunity. I’ve seen you at night, in church, in the day, waking up, sleeping. You’ve glued it at home, I’ve glued it to yours. In none of these opportunities, you didn’t give me a chance to speak… If you don’t want people to talk about you, do where”, argued the influencer.

“Are you going to keep talking about me to others?”, asked Nego in another moment of the conversation. “Of course, the attitudes you have here, prove everything they think of you out there”, replied the farmer of the week. “If you had been a hotshot here, no one would have commented on that here”, he added. “But the subject you touched on is not a subject here, it is a subject abroad. And you messed up with me out there”, pointed the musician. “I do not think so”, dodged Araujo.

Nego still unburdened himself during the chat. “I’m really sad about what happened because this is the opportunity in my life. Sometimes when I’m crying, I’m thinking about my mom, who is the person I love the most in the world. […] I made a mistake again, but I don’t deserve forgiveness from people who, not here, but in life, make a mistake like c**cete? I made a mistake, I want one more forgiveness, from the heart”, said the singer. “Brother, no need to be apologizing, stop making mistakes!”, reacted Bill.

Nego again questioned the fact that Gui spoke about the controversies outside the house and the accusations that the funkeiro received. “It’s no use talking there in your room and all over Brazil, and not telling me a stop that…”, said the artist, when complemented by the influencer: “That everyone knows?”. A silence hung between the two, until the musician returned to defend himself. “That everyone knows what? That everyone knows because they saw it on the internet…”, countered the carioca.

Getting nowhere, they tried to make it right. “I don’t want to fight you. I’ll stay in my corner, okay, I’m together”, said Nego. “I’m not looking for you to police you, I don’t trust your change anymore, you have a chance to fuck** and don’t stop screwing around”, criticized Bill.

Finally, tempers rose for real, when both raised the tone. “You’re saying a lot of things that I don’t even know why you’re saying”, fumed Borel. “You’re talking to me, you’re not talking to a kid, you’re talking to a man”, continued. “Then act like a man”, countered Bill. “This conversation of yours is not cool. You’re treating me like a kid”, said Nego, annoyed, as he asked the boy to stop talking about these issues.

“I came to solve a mess with you”, stated Nego, while pointing his finger at the pawn’s chest. “If you point your finger at me again, the stuff will go crazy”, rebelled Gui, when the singer exploded. “Crazy what? You don’t have to talk shit about me to others, no. If you have to speak, speak to my face. Don’t talk about me to others, no”. Borel, then, said that Araujo could use his power as a farmer and place him in the Roça. “It just proved who you are, I’m f*cking sad to see you like this”, said the ex-On Vacation.

The hay is already on fire, my people!