Farm 13: Peões find a condom in the stall, and Dayane confronts Nego do Borel: “With what intention?”; watch

If you follow “A Fazenda”, you know that unusual situations are more likely to happen in the bay. That’s because, turns and moves, little animals like frogs and spiders end up invading the place and terrifying the participants who sleep there. The dawn of this Tuesday (21) was no different. Dayane Mello and Liziane Gutierrez were getting ready to rest when they spotted, supposedly, a tarantula strolling through the humble little room.

Distressed, both climbed into the bunk and then called MC Gui to help get the animal out. “My God, it’s a giant spider! It’s giant! I think you have to get it with toilet paper”, warned the model. Afterwards, Tiago Piquilo joined the group, but as soon as he found out about the presence of the arachnid in the room, he soon took off! “There’s a spider and it’s not small, okay?!”, warned the former member of “Big Brother Italia”.

“It’s a tarantula”, Liziane pointed out, making the countryman even more desperate. “Hail, Maria, man! For the love of God!”, shouted the musician, quickly leaving the place. “Guys, don’t kill the spider. Leave her!”, asked Gutierrez. Hugo’s pair, however, said they were arachnophobic. “Spider bites, old man. The difference is that some have poison and others don’t. Damn, how are you going to do it? Will have to kill. I quit the program, but I kill the spider. If I see a spider, I kill”, he snapped, anguished.

While deciding what to do, the pawns ended up losing sight of the spider. That’s when they started rummaging through the little room to find her and found something quite unusual under one of the mattresses: a condom. “Is this a condom case, or is it just me?”asked the MC. “My God, who brought a condom here? Sir…”asked Dayane.

“Is it the day of the party?”asked Liziane. That’s when Tiago hinted that the condom belonged to Nego do Borel. “Gui played with Borel one day, he had a condom in his pocket, remember? It must have fallen out of my pocket”, he suspected. “But what was he with a condom in his pocket for?”, insisted Gutierrez. “He said it was to do I don’t know what there”, deconverted the countryman, when the group was interrupted by a production warning.

This Tuesday morning (21), Dayane confronted Nego about the condom and the singer burst out laughing. “Was it you who had a condom in the stall?”, questioned the piece. “I didn’t, there was nothing”, returned the funkeiro, mocking. “Just the thought of taking a condom and taking it to the stall, I don’t understand”, commented the model. “Always good, right, but it wasn’t me”, warned the voice of “Me Release”. “There are cameras here, don’t forget”, launched Erasmo Viana, making Borel laugh. “But with what intention did you take it?”asked Mello, who received a sarcastic response from the boy. “To make little balls”, commented the artist from Rio de Janeiro.

On the networks, netizens were indignant with the finding and remembered that, on the night after the party, Nego caressed and tried to kiss Dayane. She sometimes dodged. “Peons found a condom closed in the stall and Tiago said that Nego do Borel had one in his pocket on the day of the party. The day of the party was when Nego passed his hand on Dayane and gave that freak after her ‘no’”, pointed to a profile on Twitter. “His intentions with Day, you already know, right?”, accused another. Remember:

