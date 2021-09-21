Father comes home and finds his three daughters dead; mother is suspicious

Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Graham Dickason arrived home at around 10 pm last Thursday, 16, and found the bodies of his three daughters dead. The children’s mother, Lauran Dickason, is the main suspect in the murder, according to police. The case took place in Timaru, New Zealand. The information is from the the sun.

Graham and Lauren are a medical couple and have recently moved from South Africa to New Zealand, along with daughters Liane, 6, and twins Maya and Karla, 2.

The tragedy happened last Thursday and the doctor was incredulous with the scene he witnessed when he got home. According to the neighbors, while crying hysterically, he screamed: “Is this really happening?”.

Also according to neighbors, they heard a bang and then sobbing and moaning sounds at around 9:40 pm.

“The first noise we heard was someone sobbing, and then we heard a loud thud as if someone had slammed a door. We could see someone through our fence wandering behind the house and crying,” said Jade Whaley, the couple’s neighbor.

Police arrived at the scene of the crime shortly after the discovery by the father. The mother was taken to hospital and, on Friday, 17, was named as the main suspect in the crime.

To the New Zealand news site, stuff, Lauren’s parents stated that the families are in a state of shock and asked for support at such a difficult time.

A photo from the end of August shows the couple’s daughters smiling, holding a toy kiwi fruit (typical New Zealand bird) soon after arriving in the new country.

Police cordoned off the house and agents spent last Friday looking for evidence of the crime.

“The police would like to assure the community that this was a tragic one-off incident and that we are not looking for anyone else,” said Detective Scott Anderson. “The investigation of this tragedy is still in its early stages, but we can confirm that no one else is being sought in connection with the death of the three children,” he added.

On social media, earlier this month, when they were quarantined in the new country, Lauren posted about the move and asked for directions to schools and where she could buy furniture for her family’s home.

In May since years, the couple completed 15 years of marriage. In a Facebook post, the wife wrote in the caption:

“We really raised a beautiful family and had a lot of great time together. May the coming years be more blessed, happier and may the children let us sleep. Thank you for all you do for us and for your unwavering dedication to loving and providing for us. You are my all”.

