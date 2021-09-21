Fátima Bernardes speaks of ‘shame’ and asks for a vaccine

Presenter Fátima Bernardes criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) for making an opening speech at the UN General Assembly with lies about the Amazon, but especially for misinforming about the coronavirus pandemic.

The president again defended a supposed early treatment against covid-19, which has no scientific evidence against the disease. Bolsonaro once again criticized the lockdown, a measure already proven to be effective by science, and defended early treatment, adopted in Brazil with chloroquine and ivermectin, whose drugs are not only ineffective against the disease, but can also be harmful to patients.

Fátima Bernardes commented live on her feeling of shame as there were leaders from other countries in the world at the UN and reinforced that vaccines are effective measures against the disease, as has already been proven.

[Tem que ter] Vaccine and conscience, not denial. It’s very difficult to hear this, it’s embarrassing to hear this in front of so many world leaders who are struggling and often don’t have access to the vaccine because they are poor countries, you hear from a president who is against a city hall demanding proof of vaccination for safety of all, we cannot guarantee the safety of those who do not want to be vaccinated, we have to guarantee the safety of everyone. Fatima Bernardes

The presenter responded to journalist Michelle Loreto, who highlighted the president’s speech at the meeting of world leaders.

Fátima recalled that Brazil has problems with vaccination, citing Rio de Janeiro. Over the weekend, the city hall suspended the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 and 13 due to the lack of Pfizer’s immunizing agent, the only one recommended for this age group.

It is very sad, even today, several surveys that are international show that there is no treatment, the recent denunciation of the ‘Fantastic’ of people who died with attempts at early treatment, kit covid. I get sad. I am very sorry that we have to talk about this when we should be talking about there is a place where no vaccine arrived in Rio, about controlling vaccination, calling for a second dose that is not done. A lot to do and not that, but let’s go ahead, that’s what we’ve got. Fatima Bernardes

Journalist Michelle Loreto took advantage and closed her participation in the “Encontro”, reinforcing Fátima Bernardes’ criticisms, but noting that there are researchers involved in solutions for the pandemic.

Experts have already informed that vaccines reduce the risk of developing serious covid-19 cases, that open and ventilated environments with people wearing resistant masks are less dangerous and that the population should follow the distance and use the masks.

Please trust the science. We’re just starting to see light at the end of the tunnel because we have people studying this. Let’s believe who knows what they’re talking about. And who knows what is talking is who is studying for it. Michelle Loreto