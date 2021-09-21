Fear of crisis in China brings Ibovespa to a minimum in almost 10 months By Reuters



© Reuters. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Fears that a default by China’s second-largest developer will further weaken the global economy, already struggling with inflation and low growth, has led investors to divest even more of risky assets, leading to the main Brazilian stock index this Monday at the worst level in nearly 10 months.

Pressured mainly by stocks in commodity companies and banks, it was down 2.33% to 108,843 points, with the fifth straight drop taking it to the lowest close since 107,378 points on 23 November last year. The financial turnover of the session totaled 34.9 billion reais.

The seemingly inevitable default on debt interest payments by the giant Evergrande (OTC:) in the coming days has fueled fears of crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, which would have large-scale consequences for the local and global economies.

One of the segments that last week had already been reflecting the size of the potential damage, the market saw the price of the commodity have another 8% decline, accumulating a low of 55% in just two months.

Here, shares of Vale (SA:) and steelmakers were among those with the biggest losses. The price drop also pressured Petrobras (SA:).

“Brazil suffers a lot, as two of the main stocks on the Ibovespa are directly affected by commodities,” said Filipe Fradinho, an analyst at Clear Corretora.

According to market professionals, this is allied with other factors that have already made investors prefer to avoid riskier assets, such as signs of greater monetary tightening to contain inflation.

Two of these signals are expected to come on Wednesday. In the United States, signs are awaited from a Federal Reserve committee of a reduction in bond purchases, a program that has helped to provide liquidity to the market and help the recovery of the economy hit by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wall Street, the main indices , and had falls of 1.8% to 2.2%.

Also on Wednesday, the Central Bank’s Policy Committee in Brazil is expected to raise the base rate again from 1 percentage point to 6.25% per year, in addition to indicating new increases until the end of the year to try to contain the .

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE fell 3.3%. In addition to the pressure exerted by the collapse of iron ore prices, last Friday, UBS cut the recommendation for the company’s action from ‘buy’ to ‘sell’, estimating that an iron ore surplus of around 150 million tons is expected to grow in 2022.

– PETROBRAS lost 1.12%, in the wake of the fall in international oil prices. PETRORIO (SA:) fell 5.68%.

– BRASKEM (SA:) had the worst performance in the index, falling 11.54%, amid media news that Novonor (ex-Odebrecht) intends to sell its share of the company through a share offering.

– BRADESCO (SA:) retreated 3.75%, leading losses among large Brazilian banks. ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) transferred 2.26%. BANCO INTER PN (SA:) declined 5.23%, with investors preferring to sell stocks with high appreciation in recent months to pocket gains.

– COPEL (SA:) rose 4.68%, one of the few increases in the index. The electric company from Paraná informed on Friday that it will distribute 1.437 billion reais in remuneration to shareholders, to be paid on November 30th.