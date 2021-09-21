Fear of default by a Chinese company causes the Ibovespa to plummet and the dollar to rise

A possible default by the Chinese giant Evergrande is stirring up the market all over the world. The fear is in a possible risk avoidance movement, which should imply a drop in oil and a spike in the dollar against the real. According to Swiss bank Swissquote, there are also chances of impact on other companies in the real estate sector, which already have debts of more than US$300 billion.

This Monday (20/9), stock exchanges abroad started with a negative trend. In the United States, it fell around 1.5%. In the same feeling of risk aversion, the Chinese stock market melted 8%.

“This concern in the construction sector ended up contaminating other economic sectors,” explains Pietra Guerra, a stock specialist at Clear Corretora.

Evergrande has already announced to creditors that it will not be able to meet debt interest payments. “China’s credit market is closely linked to real estate, and the situation of the largest local construction company could cause even greater fear, contaminating other sectors such as finance,” said Julia Aquino, an investment specialist at Rico Investimentos.

Brazil follows the expectations of the rest of the world. At 1:54 pm, the Ibovespa was at 107,658.01 points, down 3.39% compared to Friday’s close, at 111,439.37 points. Right after the market opened, the index was already losing almost 2,300 points.

Among B3’s biggest losses are: PetroRio (-8.22%), Braskem (-7.83%) and Via (-6.62%). Petrobras ON and PN, on the other hand, lost 3.06% and 3.65%, respectively. Around the same time, the dollar in cash rose 1.40%, quoted at R$ 5.3548.