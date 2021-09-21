Fear of the Chinese crisis makes Ibovespa drop 5th and reach a low since November

The fear that a default by a large developer of the China weaken more the economy The global stock market caused another downfall of global stock exchanges this Monday, with the main Brazilian stock index falling to the worst level in almost 10 months.

Pressured above all by shares of commodity companies and banks, the Ibovespa dropped 2.33% to 108,843 points, with the fifth straight fall taking it to the lowest close since 107,378 points on 23 November last year. The financial turnover of the session totaled 34.9 billion reais.

The seemingly inevitable default on payment of debt interest by the giant Evergrande over the next few days, fears of a crisis in the Chinese real estate sector were heightened, which would have large-scale consequences for the local and global economies.

One of the segments that last week was already reflecting the size of the potential damage, the iron ore market saw the price of the commodity have another 8% decline, accumulating a low of 55% in just two months.

Here, shares of Vale and steelmakers were among the worst hits. The drop in oil prices also put pressure on Petrobras.

“Brazil suffers a lot, as two of the main stocks on the Ibovespa are directly affected by commodities,” said Filipe Fradinho, an analyst at Clear Corretora.

According to market professionals, this is allied with other factors that have already made investors prefer to avoid riskier assets, such as signs of greater monetary tightening to contain inflation.

Two of these signals are expected to come on Wednesday. In the United States, signs are awaited from a Federal Reserve committee to reduce bond purchases, a program that has helped to give liquidity to the market and help in the recovery of the economy affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wall Street, the main S&P 500 indexes, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were down from 1.8% to 2.2%.

Also on Wednesday, the Central Bank’s Policy Committee in Brazil is expected to raise the base interest rate again by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, in addition to indicating new increases until the end of the year to try to contain inflation.

Highlights

Valley (VALLEY3) fell 3.3%.

In addition to the pressure exerted by the collapse of iron ore prices, last Friday, UBS cut the recommendation for the company’s action from ‘buy’ to ‘sell’, estimating that an iron ore surplus of around 150 million tons is expected to grow in 2022.

Petrobras (PETR4) lost 1.12% in the wake of the fall in international oil prices.

Petrorio (PRIO3) retreated 5.68%.

Braskem (BRKM5) had the worst performance of the index, falling 11.54%, amid media news that Novonor (ex-Odebrecht) intends to sell its share of the company through a share offering.

Bradesco (BBDC4) retreated 3.75%, leading losses among large Brazilian banks.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) yielded 2.26%.

Interbank (BIDI11) declined 5.23%, with investors preferring to sell stocks that have appreciated heavily in recent months to pocket gains.

Copel (CPLE11) rose 4.68%, one of the few highs in the index. The electric company from Paraná informed on Friday that it will distribute 1.437 billion reais in remuneration to shareholders, to be paid on November 30th.