Fear! Teacher finds sinister doll hiding in new house, holding TERRIBLE note!

Here’s a story that shivers down to the last strand of hair! Last Friday, a 32-year-old British teacher named Jonathan Lewis moved into his new home in Walton, Liverpool, and excitedly decided to scour every corner of his new home. That’s when he discovered something terrifying, that would make many people back down and put the property back for sale…

Aware that the space under the stairs leading to the second floor was hollow, the new owner decided to break the wall to see if he could use the space to create a pantry, who knows, or even a Harry Potter bedroom, lol. But to Jonathan’s surprise, inside the lining was a rag doll, sitting in a mini chair, holding a note in her lap. Bizarre in itself, but calm that gets worse…

It turns out that the message written on the paper was completely grim, and said that the unfriendly little doll had murdered its former owners. Awful! “Dear reader/new owner of the house, thanks for finding me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to go. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives. I hope you sleep well”, said the gruesome text.

The realtor responsible for making the sale assured Lewis that part of the house was built about four or five years ago, making it impossible for the ticket to have been placed there in the 1960s. “I kind of knew there was a void under the stairs that was boarded up with plasterboard. There was a wire coming out from where the previous owners had a refrigerator, but I didn’t know where it was plugged in, so I hit the wall to see what was there. I made a hole the size of a fist, turned on a light and there was a doll sitting inside”, he said, in an interview with Liverpool Echo.

The teacher’s friends were terrified and advised the boy to leave the place. Jonathan, however, seems not to have been frightened by Annabelle’s cousin’s warning. “Some of my friends told me to put my house back on the market and move, but I think this is all just a joke. I’ll be honest, I found it all hilarious. I would probably do the exact same thing.” commented.

“The letter says 1961, but the realtor said when she was showing me around the house that the kitchen wasn’t built until four or five years ago. I think it must have been put there because the paper doesn’t look very old and it looks relatively recent.”, finished the Brit, activating his Sherlock Holmes side. So, was he being brave or playing with luck?! LOL