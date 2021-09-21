Febraban questions Nubank’s high interest rates and rebuts research used by a fintech entity

The competition between banks and fintechs to capture customers in the market has gained new chapters in recent days.

Association representing technology companies that offer digital financial services, Zetta shared on its LinkedIn page last Friday (17th) a study by Idec (Brazilian Consumer Protection Institute) on the interest rates charged by large banks.

According to Idec’s Comparative Bank Tariff Report, which analyzes adjustments in the financial system since 2009, traditional Brazilian banks have presented abusive tariff increases in recent months, despite the growing digitization of financial services and the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic .

The report points out that the tariffs showed readjustments above the inflation calculated by the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). Services such as withdrawals, deposits and transfers had increases between 9% (Caixa Econômica Federal) and 25% (Bradesco), even with the growing trend of digitization of these services, points out the study by Idec.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) seems to have felt the blow. In a post also on its LinkedIn page published this Sunday (19), the federation of banks points out data that indicate higher costs than the market average charged by Nubank, fintech founder of Zetta along with Mercado Pago.

“Zetta did not say that Nubank, which has a face, size, products and even the name of a bank, prefers not to call itself a bank, but charges higher interest rates from its customers than the average of the five or 10 large Brazilian banks,” he says. Febraban’s post.

Central Bank (BC) data show that the interest rate on Nubank’s revolving credit card was 279.37% per annum, in the period from August 30th to September 3rd, against an average of 269.59% of the five big banks.

In the publication, Febraban also highlights that fintechs pay less taxes than large banks and are not subject to the same market rules.

“The true ‘truth’ is that the big fintechs really like to pay only ‘half down payment’ and are in no way different from banks. In fact, they are just not banks to pay less taxes, generate fewer jobs, have few regulatory and labor obligations “, attacks Febraban.

“We’re not ashamed of being banks, quite the opposite, and we also don’t hide behind letters, marketing and brands,” said Isaac Sidney, president of Febraban, in the post.

In a comment on Febraban’s post, Diego Perez, president of ABFintechs, says that divergences of ideas are expected, but that the belligerent combat goes nowhere.

“The fintechs have contributed a lot and continue to contribute to the recovery of the economy and in all segments, not only in credit, but also in the digitalization and digital transformation of small and medium commercial establishments that were forced to adopt electronic payments, often for through fintechs, to continue surviving behind closed doors,” wrote Perez.

He also points out that the Brazilian association of fintechs is open to discussing ideals so that banks can have their taxation reduced to the level of fintechs, but not the opposite. “Increasing the taxation levied on the activities of fintechs will not contribute to reducing the cost of banking services and payments at the end (which in Brazil is very expensive, one of the most expensive in the world)”, defended the president of ABFintechs.

In early September, Zetta had already published the study “The transformation of Pix for Brazilian payments”.

“There is no doubt that Pix has fallen in love with Brazilians. In a few months after its release [em novembro de 2020], 98.5 million users were registered and 254 million keys were registered, according to the Central Bank. In just five months of operation, Pix had already surpassed the amount of paid bills, TEDs, DOCs and checks added together,” says the Zetta study.