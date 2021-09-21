FIFA 22: package preview will be kept; understand | fifa

After the success of FIFA 21, EA Sports decided to keep previewing the packages in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. As revealed by the developer, players will be able to continue previewing the items in a package for a while before purchasing it. Altogether, there will be predefined limits of different times for each of the pack categories, but all can be purchased both for FIFA Points, and for the currency itself present in the game.
Preview of rewards in packages will be present in FIFA 22 — Photo: Publicity/EA Sports
At the launch of FIFA 22, only the Premium Gold and Premium Silver packs, fixed from the in-game store, will be as previewed. Both will have the 24-hour update from the time the user opens each one, with an update timer next to the package name.
Before opening the pack, the preview system allows players to have access to both the opening animation and the preview of the items that are included in it. Then, the user can decide whether he will actually buy it and which payment method he will choose.
Regarding promotional packs, which are introduced to the game store at times of events and have an expiration time that alternates between hours and days, the limit for previewing a new pack follows the period in which it is in the store. This, therefore, in the event that the player does not acquire it and renews the preview.
Preview packs available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team — Photo: Playback/FIFA 21
The introduction of the package preview system, promoted by EA Sports in June of this year at FIFA 21, occurred just after the publisher suffered several accusations and challenges in the method of opening packages within the Ultimate Team mode.
In October last year, for example, the company was fined 33 million reais in the Netherlands after the local government classified the pack system as a game of chance, violating the country’s laws.
FIFA 22 has a release date for October 1st and will be available in versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Google Stadia, plus a Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch.