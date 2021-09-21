FIFA invites federations to a meeting to discuss World Cup idea every two years | international football

This Monday, FIFA invited all federations, associations and other interested parties to an online meeting, on September 30thin order to discuss the change in the international football calendar. The main change would be the holding of the World Cup every two years.

This will be the first meeting of the main football entity with all the world federations. Also participating will be the European Club Association, the World Leagues Forum and the world players union, FIFPRO.

The main topic of the conversation will be the proposal to reformulate the international calendar with the holding of a biennial World Cup, a plan led by former Arsenal Wenger coach, who is now FIFA’s head of global development.

“There is a broad consensus within the game that the international match schedule must be reformed and improved,” says a statement released by FIFA on Monday.

+ Ronaldo returns to defending the World Cup every two years: “They are thinking about the athletes’ well-being”

1 of 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a meeting in Zurich — Photo: Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a meeting in Zurich — Photo: Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters