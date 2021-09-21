‘Filling the bag’ · TV News

After defending Nego do Borel to other participants, Dayane Mello ended up falling out with him this Monday afternoon (20) at A Fazenda 13. of week. “Now you’re bugging me,” she snapped.

“You woke up targeting me today, right? If you have any problems, talk to me,” she began, after receiving a cut from the funkeiro. “I’m talking and you’re already retorting me. I was the only person who was fucking close to you,” Dayane raged.

“It’s just that you didn’t do it right”, justified the singer. “Oh, look, the voice of truth,” she quipped. To cut the tense atmosphere, Victor Pecoraro tried to change the subject and spoke about the dynamics of the discord that took place on Sunday night (19).

“The whole week James [Piquilo] stayed with you, welcomed you. And then when you get to the dynamics, you say that whole speech and put in the final someone who put you in the field, which was Tati [Quebra Barraco], I didn’t understand,” questioned the actor.

“Things don’t add up, brother,” he continued. “It’s true, I thought it was forced,” Dayane agreed. “What’s the logic? I see a lot of people licking her,” Pecoraro asked. “Brother, I respect your point of view. It wasn’t just Tiago who welcomed me, I was the one who got close to him, I also welcomed him, it’s reciprocal,” explained Nego.

“I have a stop of mine, where I came from, I have a representation in my heart, and because of history, family, running, in short, I identify with Tati”, explained the singer. At this point, Dayane snorted impatiently and rolled his eyes. Check out:

