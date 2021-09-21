Find out how to get the Nubank Ultraviolet card

fintech announced the launch of Ultraviolet Nubank, a new premium credit card that has physical and virtual versions. All transactions carried out continue to be monitored by the same bank application.

Compared to the traditional purple one, the new card offers some extra benefits, such as 1% instant cashback. Other exclusive Mastercard Black advantages are also included, such as a VIP lounge, access to Wi-Fi at airports, travel insurance, protected purchases and luggage insurance.

Fintech’s new card has a monthly fee of R$49 per month. However, there is the possibility of exemption from the fee for:

Customers who usually spend R$5,000 in the last 3 months; or

Customers who have at least R$150,000 saved or invested between Nubank and Easynvest.

Who can apply for a Nubank Ultraviolet card?

To have access to Nubank’s new Ultraviolet card, it is necessary to subscribe to the list of interest available on the bank’s website. The list will prioritize requests from people who are already Nubank customers.

Applicants will undergo a credit analysis for card approval, but no proof of income is required. Once registered in the interest list, just check the situation in the app.

The bank will send a communication, by e-mail, and the option “Request Ultraviolet” will be available to apply through the Nubank application.

This new type of card was designed for customers with a monthly spending profile of around R$5,000 (those will also be exempt from the monthly fee for the new card).

However, this will not be an exclusionary value. The application is widely open, including people who are not yet customers of the bank.