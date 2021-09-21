Find out who was the name chosen by Globo to present the BBB

If nothing changes, the Globe already decided who will replace James Leifert in charge of Big Brother Brazil from 2022. According to columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7, Thaddeus Schmidt is the right name for the attraction.

According to the publication, everything suggests that the presenter of Fantástico will take the place. The decision would only change if something happened at the last minute, such as the self’s desire not to take on the challenge. Before Sunday, Tadeu was a reporter for other attractions at Globo, such as Esporte Espetacular, Globo Esporte, Jornal Nacional and Bom Dia Brasil.

Schmidt’s name to take Leifert’s place in the reality show has been speculated for a few days. When consulted, Globo informed that “the presentations neither by the BBB nor The Voice Brasil in 2022 have yet been defined”.

The presenter joined the fight for the vacancy with Marcos Mion, Ana Clara Lima, André Marques and even Pedro Bial. Who mentioned the former presenter of the reality show was Sonia Abrão. In A Tarde É Sua, she asked for the veteran to return for at least one season.

“I would bring Bial back for this season. Of course, it’s not to take over the program forever. He left a lot of nostalgia“he declared.

“To give that excitement and say ‘my God’. So Pedro Bial for BBB 2022. How would he feel years after he left the show? Things have changed a lot. Would you have the usual speech?“he asked. “What would this comeback be like?he asked. “You’re welcome!“, he completed.

The famous also gave her opinion about the future of Tiago Leifert: “I think he goes back to Globo itself. He needed that time and the network ended up not giving it, it was hitting one thing after another. And it’s not that Globo acted evil, but all this output came before Faustão’s time… A series of things that I couldn’t give up“.

Globo reported that “Tiago Leifert will present the tenth season of The Voice Brasil on TV Globo until December 23rd. The new 2022 presenters of Big Brother Brasil and The Voice Brasil are yet to be defined“.

The broadcaster pointed out that “several times he replaced colleagues in his programs and, more recently, he faced the mission of commanding Sunday afternoons during a medical leave from Fausto Silva and, later, at Super Dança dos Famosos“.