Find out who’s who in the new phase of the soap opera · TV News

This Monday (20), the second phase of the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador officially began. In addition to twists and turns, especially involving Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), the cast will be reinforced by several actors in its new chapters.

The protagonist returned to Brazil with a degree in Medicine and will face prejudice to exercise her long-awaited profession. Meanwhile, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will go on with his life trying to forget the girl, who will secretly watch his lover’s graduation in Engineering.

The public will also see Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) unmasked by the lie she told at the behest of Tonico (Alexandre Nero). With all these changes, new actors will be seen in the six plot.

See who’s who in the second phase of In Times of the Emperor:

Heslaine Vieira in In Times of the Emperor

Heslaine Vieira (Zayla)

Played by Alana Cabral in the first phase, Zayla will now be played by Heslaine Vieira. The young woman will get her wish to be engaged to Samuel, but will see her dreams fall apart when Pilar returns to Brazil. Interestingly, the two actresses lived best friends in Malhação: Viva a Diferença (2017).

Daphne Bozaski in In Times of the Emperor

Daphne Bozaski (Dolores)

Another member of the As Five group, Daphne Bozaski will replace Júlia Freitas in the role of Dolores. The girl will be unhappy because of her arranged marriage with Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and will reject her sister, whom she doesn’t forgive for being abandoned.

Maicon Rodrigues in the Emperor's Times

Maicon Rodrigues (Guebo)

Zayla’s childhood friend, Guebo will develop a deep passion for her. However, he will hide this feeling and will live to tease the girl. He will also carry a great hurt from Samuel.

Giulia Gayoso in In Times of the Emperor

Giulia Gayoso (Isabel)

The princess of Brazil will be preparing to be the future empress. So she will receive a suitor from Europe. At the same time, maturity will bring you some problems and moments of rebellion.

Bruna Griphao in In Times of the Emperor

Bruna Griphao (Leopoldina)

Pedro 2º’s youngest daughter (Selton Mello) will be frustrated with the special treatment given to her older sister. The girl will come to dispute “boys” with her and will also live a rebellious phase.

Gabriel Fuentes in In Times of the Emperor

Gabriel Fuentes (Bernardinho)

The actor will enter the plot as Bernadinho, son of Lota (Paula Cohen) and Batista (Ernani Moraes). Described as a bon vivant, he will be a rogue who only thinks of ways to get along in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Gabriel Falcão in In Times of the Emperor

Gabriel Falcon (Pierre)

A European nobleman who will go to Brazil as a possible suitor of Isabel. He will even get involved in a mess alongside the princesses in a casino.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

