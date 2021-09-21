Find out why Steve Jobs didn’t let his kids use iPads – Época Negócios

+



Steve Jobs, then Apple CEO, demonstrates the iPad in 2010 in California, USA (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

One of the most recent discussions surrounding the use of technology by children and teenagers is the time they spend on smartphones and iPads. Steve Jobs I was part of the group that didn’t think it was a good idea for children to grow up addicted to these devices.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2010, reporter Nick Bilton questioned him: “Your kids must love the iPad, right?”. The founder of apple replied: “They don’t use it. We limit the amount of technology our kids use at home.”

According to the Entrepreneur website, Jobs’ biography author Walter Isaacson revealed the reason behind the family’s decision. “Every night Steve insisted on having dinner at the big kitchen table, talking about books, history and many other things,” said the writer. “No one has ever picked up an iPad or a computer. The children didn’t seem addicted to the devices”, he added.

And Steve Jobs was not the only one to follow this path. The portal highlighted that most CEOs and personalities in Silicon Valley, in the United States, limit the time their children use the technologies.

The founder of Microsoft, bill Gates, it is an example. He didn’t give his children cell phones until they turned 14, and he banned the use of cell phones at lunch, dinner and bedtime.

The screen problems

The former executive of Google, Tristan Harris, has warned about tricks that sites like Facebook and YouTube use to grab users’ attention without them noticing.

And screen addiction, as several studies point out, poses risks. Some of them are difficulty concentrating, low tolerance for frustration, interference with self-esteem, and problems with vision and sleep.

In addition, authors of the book “School Screen” and several former employees of technology companies warned that the compulsive use of the resource destroys creativity and limits social relationships.

For children, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting screens according to age to avoid compulsive and uncontrolled use.

