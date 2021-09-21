Fintechs advance in bickering with Febraban – 09/21/2021 -Panel SA

Zetta, an association that represents technology companies such as Nubank and Mercado Pago, decided to respond to recent attacks by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

On Thursday (16), the entity that represents the large banks told the Panel SA that Mercado Pago has a tax-competitive advantage and is courtesy of someone else’s hat. On Sunday (19), he returned to social networks stating that Nubank charges higher interest rates than the average of large Brazilian banks.

Zetta reacts on Tuesday (21): says that Febraban is trying to confuse public opinion about competition in the financial services sector.

It also claims that the federation of banks avoids the discussion about raising bank fees above inflation, according to a study by Idec (Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute).

“Regulatory asymmetry favors traditional banks with competitive and economic advantages over fintechs, which have greater financial demands and more legal requirements,” says Zetta.

The organization made a list with seven differences between fintechs and traditional financial institutions, and counters Febraban saying that the interest rates of technology companies are lower than those of banks.

The dispute that heated up this week had a curious episode last week, when Mercado Pago took a person dressed as a dinosaur to the door of bank branches in São Paulo in a marketing campaign that angered the banks.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter