Fiuk on ADHD: ‘If you ask me what I ate for lunch, I don’t remember. I have to stop and think’ | Fantastic

In Brazil, almost 6 million people between 18 and 59 years suffer from the so-called ADHD – Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder -, but many are not even suspicious. Actor and singer Fiuk is one of them. Diagnosed in adolescence, he talked about the difficulties he goes through in his daily life with Dr. Drauzio Varella, in the premiere of his new series on Fantastic , “All at once”.

“If you ask me, ‘What did you eat for lunch?’. I don’t remember. I have to stop and think and, even so, I’ll be in doubt, because I’m not gone from today or yesterday.” reveals.

I even thought crazy, that I was stupid, that what I had was some kind of disability anyway”

This excessive distraction is due to a chemical imbalance. It’s as if the glue that holds mental reminders together is weak; nor do recent events escape.

Inside the brain, we have about 100 billion neurons that connect to each other and form complex networks, so that we can, for example, see, speak and perform a multitude of actions. In people who have ADHD, two important neurotransmitters, dopamine and norepinephrine, do not play this role properly in some regions, but mainly in a very important region of the brain, which is the frontal lobe, our command center.

“With that, the frontal lobe is not able to send its messages to the rest of the body. It is very difficult to concentrate, that is, to pay attention to what I need to pay attention to, to control our behavior”, explains doctor Paulo Mattos.

In ADHD patients, the abilities to plan, organize, manage deadlines, fulfill tasks until the end and control invasive impulses or thoughts, sometimes irrelevant, are also impaired.

“I’m in the bedroom, I need to do something in the kitchen. By the time I get to the kitchen, it’s over. I get to the kitchen and say: ‘What did I come here for?’ to catch the thought,” says Fiuk.

