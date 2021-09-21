Fiuk takes over dating; meet Thaisa Carvalho, the singer’s chosen one | famous

Fiuk officially took over dating Thaisa in a web post over the weekend. But a good investigation on the girl’s social networks gives you to see that in 2018 there was already a special affection between them.

Thaisa Carvalho is from Rio de Janeiro and is 23 years old. She is an entrepreneur and CEO of a beauty salon in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

Like her boyfriend, she also ventures into the performing arts and graduated from the School of Actors Wolf Maya, in São Paulo. In 2019, he staged the play “Lua de Sangue” with his group, inspired by works by Frederico García Lorca, at Teatro Nair Bello.

In her networks, where she accumulates more than 73 thousand followers, Thaisa loves to show off her natural red hair. Yes! Thaisa guarantees that her hair has never seen chemistry in her life!👀

That Fiuk is a drooling boyfriend, in love with Thaisa’s charms, his comments on her posts leave no doubt!

In 2018, when Fiuk turned 28, Thaisa made a very cute post praising her affection for him. Ancient passion that calls? 💘