Flamengo, Fluminense, Inter and Athletico-PR show interest in hiring Daniel Alves

The right-back left São Paulo and is in the sights of other Brazilian football giants

Four Brazilian clubs are interested in hiring Daniel Alves, who recently terminated his contract with São Paulo. Internacional, Athletico-PR, Flamengo and Fluminense want to have the experienced player.

Internacional’s management works in absolute secrecy and would have already sent a proposal to the victorious right-back.

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

The values ​​are similar to the one earned by Taison, the biggest hiring in the management of President Alessandro Barcelos. The officer assumed the main chair of the club in January of this year.

The contract offered is until the end of 2022, with a salary of 500 thousand reais per month, which could reach 650,000 if Daniel Alves achieves goals that will be established in the contract.

The matter is treated with great caution by the sides of Beira-Rio. The report of goal he got in touch with Inter’s soccer runner-up, who praised the player, but said he did not know about the possibility of Inter signing the full-back.

“He is an excellent player, even at 38 years old he is an athlete who takes care of himself, he remembers Zé Roberto (ex-Palmeiras midfielder who played until he was 40 years old). It is positive leadership within the group. It would be a nice reinforcement, but it has a very high salary. I think that this is not viable”, highlighted Emílio Papaléo, Inter’s soccer vice-president.

Inter’s board awaits an answer until Wednesday (22). Managers know that there is strong competition in the Brazilian market.

Fluminense and Athlético-PR also showed interest in having Daniel Alves. The Rio de Janeiro Tricolor’s proposal was 800,000 reais, higher than Inter’s, and Rubro-Negro from Paraná also entered the fray strongly, already with a concrete proposal by the player.

Still according to goal, Flamengo is also interested in the player. The Rio club, however, does not intend to formalize the athlete’s proposal for the time being. Flamengo does not want to enter into disputes with competitors. If Daniel Alves expresses interest in closing with Flamengo, the rubro-negro club will present the offer.