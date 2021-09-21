Flamengo has about 20,000 tickets sold for the Libertadores semifinal | Flamengo

About 20 thousand tickets were sold for the duel between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the Libertadores semifinals. This was the number recorded by the Rio de Janeiro club early this Monday night. The match takes place at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm (GMT) on Wednesday.

The total load is 35,045 tickets – approximately 50% of the Maracanã capacity -, including courtesies and gratuities. Around 29 thousand tickets were offered for sale in all.

1 of 2 Audience at Flamengo x Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Audience at Flamengo x Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Tickets for the North sector were sold out over the weekend. This was the stadium with the most audience in the duel with Grêmio, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo’s first in Maracanã since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In total, there were 6,446 people present at the match.

The operation for the game against Barcelona will not have relevant adjustments. Flamengo approved the logistics of the match with Grêmio, but believes it will be able to deliver a better operation in this second duel.

The number of inspectors will be kept, since the number is linked to the number of open areas in Maracanã, which will be the same as in the game against Grêmio.

Ticket sales continue exclusively online.

Flamengo emphasizes that all documents necessary for the exchange of tickets must be presented with original and copy together. The club will update the information as needed.

To purchase the ticket and enter the stadium, the fan must prove their vaccination schedule against COVID-19, with the first dose, the second dose or the single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer, according to the schedule by age group established by the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, indicated below:

50 years or older: present proof of the second dose (or single dose, in cases indicated by the manufacturer);

From 15 to 49 years old: present proof of the first dose (or single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer).

The fan must also perform and present an antigen test with a negative (non-reactive) result, which must be performed in one of the accredited laboratories (the list will still be made available by Flamengo) between 9:30 pm on Monday, 20/09/2021 , and at 6 pm on 09/22/2021.

Check out how to purchase a ticket for the match below:

Access the sales website (click here) during the opening hours of your plan; Login with your username or create a new one; Click on the game in question; Select the desired sector and the amount of ticket(s); Please confirm that you are aware of the terms and conditions of purchase for that match; Include the holder of each ticket; Click on “Complete Reservation”; Pay by credit card; After confirming the purchase, print the voucher(s) to exchange tickets.

Entry to the stadium with a Nação ticket card will not be allowed. After receiving the voucher with confirmation of purchase, the fan must, obligatorily, pick up the physical ticket at one of the exchange points, which will be disclosed later, with the necessary documents (originals and copies).