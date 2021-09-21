Flamengo has four players called up by Tite in pre-list for the qualifiers | Flamengo



Rio – With an eye on the upcoming commitments of the Brazilian team for the qualifiers, coach Tite closes a pre-list with 35 players for the duels that take place this month for the tournament. Flamengo has four athletes that can be called by the coach. The information is from the portal “globoesporte.com”.

Tite drew up a list with more athletes, due to the possibility that once again players who play in English football will not be released to defend the Brazilian team. This is because Brazil is on England’s red list due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, who have been called up by Tite, Pedro and Rodrigo Caio are on the list. Players will be able to embezzle Flamengo in important games in the current season. In the last call, the CBF ended up postponing the commitments of Rubro-Negro, but this time it is not known if the same will happen.

Leader of the Qualifiers with eight games and eight wins, Brazil will face Venezuela, in Caracas, on the 7th, then Colombia, on the 10th, in Barranquilla, and close the triple round in Manaus, against Uruguay, on the 14th. Tite will announce the call-up of the Brazilian team this Friday.