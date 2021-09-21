Fluminense comes out ahead, but takes a draw from Cuiabá and loses a chance to enter the G6 of the Brasileirão

Fluminense came out ahead and threatened to make a quiet match, but suffered a 2-2 draw with Cuiabá, this Monday, at Arena Pantanal. Tricolor’s goals were scored by Luiz Henrique and Raúl Bobadilla, both in the first half. Already the owners of the house cashed with Jonathan Cafu and Felipe Marques.

The result is bad for both. Flu loses its chance to enter the G6 and drops to eighth place, with 29 points. Next Sunday, at 4 pm, Marcão’s team receives Red Bull Bragantino at Maracanã. Cuiabá, on the other hand, comes right after, in ninth, with 28, and visits Atlético-GO on Sunday, at 20:30.

Bobadilla scored one of Fluminense’s goals against Cuiabá (MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC)

ALREADY?

The match has barely started and Fluminense has already taken the lead. On minute four, Luiz Henrique advanced on the right and gave a strong and beautiful left-handed kick, from outside the area, opening the scoring. This was the third goal in four games for the young man raised in the youth teams of the Rio de Janeiro club. While Cuiabá tried to speed up the match, Flu came less, but expanded in the 19th minute, when Danilo Barcelos found Bobadilla in the area and the forward headed into the goal.

OPEN

However, the advantage was short-lived. Two minutes later, Samuel Xavier tried to cut in the area and hit Rafael Elias. The referee awarded the penalty, the 16th against the tricolor of the season, and Jonathan Cafu reduced it to the hosts. In general, the first half was of few moments of emotion, despite the three goals, and the hosts had difficulties to create as Tricolor chose to stay less with possession.

NOT WORTH

Fluminense was expanding the score at the beginning of the second half, but had the move canceled after analysis in the VAR. Luiz Henrique served Nonato, who kicked in the corner and scored. However, in a questionable move, the referee saw the participation of Caio Paulista, who was offside, in the play. So the bid was void.

SECOND TIME

Cuiabá went over to Fluminense to try to get at least one point, but found it difficult to take real danger to Marcos Felipe’s goal. On the other hand, the Tricolor did not know how to take advantage of defensive vacillations and spaces, leaving the game open. Luiz Henrique, the highlight of the game, had a great chance, but stopped in Walter’s good defense.

EQUAL

The effort paid off. On minute 30, Cuiabá took advantage of a nap from Fluminense’s defense and worked the ball until Cabrera, who had just entered, crossed low in the middle for Felipe Marques to appear free and make everything equal.

BAD FOR BOTH

In the final minutes, Flu kept the ball and looked for spaces, but barely managed to threaten. At 44, Yago Felipe got to give a strong kick from outside the area, but Walter defended it. In the last few minutes there was still time for Marllon, from Cuiabá, to be expelled after what the referee considered as an aggression against Yago Felipe. On the scoreboard, nothing has changed.

DATASHEET

CUIABÁ 2×2 FLUMINENSE

Date-Time: 20-09-21 – 20h (from Brasília)

Stadium: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (Fifa/SC)

goals: Luiz Henrique (4’/1ºT) (0-1), Bobadilla (19’/1ºT) (0-2), Jonathan Cafu (22’/1ºT) (1-2), Felipe Marques (30’/2ºT) (2-2)

Yellow cards: Rafael Elias, Cabrera (CUI), Nonato, Lucca (FLU)

Red cards: Marllon (51’/2ºT)

CUIABÁ: Walter; Lucas Ramon (João Lucas – halftime), Marllon, Paulão, Auremir (Uillian Correia – halftime) and Uendel; Jonathan Cafú, Camilo (Pepê – halftime) and Rafael Papagaio (Gustavo Nescau – 22’/2ºT); Rafael Gava (Cabrera – 26’/2ºT) and Felipe Marques. Technician: Jorge.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos (Marlon – 43’2ºT); Martinelli, Nonato (Cazares – 22’/2ºT) and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique (Arias – 32’/2ºT), Caio Paulista (Lucca – 22’/2ºT) and Bobadilla (John Kennedy – 32’/2ºT). Technician: Bookmark.