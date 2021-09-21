Fluminense draws with Cuiabá and loses chance to go to the G6 of the Brazilian Nationals

In a busy game at Arena Pantanal, Fluminense came out ahead, but allowed Cuiabá to draw by Brasileirão. In the end, the 2-2 was not good for anyone. Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla scored for the Tricolor, and Jonathan Cafu and Felipe Marques scored for the Mato Grosso team.

The Flu wasted a chance to reach the G-6 and parked in eighth place, with 29 points. The Golden reached 28 and was ninth.

Luiz Henrique scores a great goal and is the best in Flu

Not only for the great goal, but for all his participation in the game, Luiz Henrique was the best on the field for Fluminense at Arena Pantanal. The 20-year-old stamped all the Tricolor’s dangerous moves and narrowly missed hitting the net again, stopping at Marllon and Walter in the second half. Great game by the kid from Xerém.

Samuel Xavier commits a child penalty and is the worst Flu

If Luiz Henrique was the positive highlight, Samuel Xavier clashed with Fluminense’s good performance in Mato Grosso. The right-back committed a child penalty on Papagaio that made Cuiabá grow in the game. Then, in the second goal, he turned his back on Cabrera’s cross, who found Felipe Marques alone in the area to tie.

Flu opens score in Luiz Henrique’s great goal

Cuiabá barely had time to feel the heat of almost 40 degrees in the city when Fluminense already opened the scoring. Hot as the weather, Tricolor arrived for the first time at three minutes, with Bobadilla, who headed weakly for an easy defense by Walter. In the following minute, however, Luiz Henrique charged from the right, cut inside and fired a rocket, at the angle, with no chance for the Dourado goalkeeper. The ball changed direction twice before dying in the net, in a great goal by the 20-year-old.

Surgical, Tricolor augments with Bobadilla

Surgical, Fluminense expanded the score in a beautiful move at 19. The criticized Danilo Barcelos started from the left, tabled with Caio Paulista, advanced to the bottom line and placed it on Bobadilla’s head. The Paraguayan headed down and raised for Marcão’s team at Arena Pantanal.

Flu commits another penalty, and Cuiabá decreases

Fluminense was still celebrating the second goal when they saw Cuiabá come out of zero. At 20, in an unpretentious cross, Samuel Xavier was reckless and gave Papagaio an unnecessary cart. Well-placed referee Ramon Abatti Abel pointed to the lime mark without needing the VAR’s assistance. The penalty was Tricolor’s 16th in 52 games in 2021, the worst mark of all the Serie A teams in 2021. On the kick, Jonathan Cafu beat Marcos Felipe without a chance and decreased.

Nonato takes the third, but VAR cancels

Once again off to a good start, Flu reached the third goal with Nonato, at four, in a move worked out by the left between Danilo Barcelos and Luiz Henrique. The VAR, however, called Ramon Abatti to check an interference from Caio Paulista, who was lying on the lawn after a collision with a teammate. In a controversial decision, the referee annulled the goal, although the tricolor player did not move, due to the proximity to the course of the ball. At Central do Apito, Sandro Meira Ricci agreed with the appointment.

Luiz Henrique almost increases

Best on the field for Tricolor, forward Luiz Henrique almost increased the count in two opportunities in the second half. At 22, he tabled with Bobadilla, received in front and stopped at Marllon, who cut well. Two minutes later, he received it from Lucca on the left and hit it in the corner, forcing Walter to make a great save.

Flu defense fails, and Cuiabá draws

Even with more ball possession, Cuiabá attacked little and saw Fluminense have the best chances of the second stage. Still, at 30, Jorginho’s team took advantage of the blackout of the tricolor defense to tie. João Lucas crossed on the second stick, Luiz Henrique didn’t cut, Samuel Xavier turned his back and Cabrera found Felipe Marques in the penalty spot. The attacker hit hard to swing the nets and set the game on fire.

Game stays open at the end

With the tie, Marcao released Jhon Arias and John Kennedy, and the game opened up. On the Cuiabá side, Pepê led the attacks on the left, and for the Tricolor, Arias tried to take the center of the field. At 44, the Colombian cut from the right inside and dropped a bomb, but Walter appeared to make a great save and prevent the Tricolor’s third.

VAR calls, and Marllon is kicked out

At 49, Yago stole the ball in attack and passed it to Cazares, who tried to find John Kennedy but played weakly. The cut seemed to crash into Marllon’s arm, and the game stopped for a check. The VAR, however, called in Ramon Abatti to look for an elbow to Yago from the defender at the origin of the move. After analysis, the referee expelled the defender from Dourado and fouled, with a lot of delay. In the collection, Cazares sent him out.