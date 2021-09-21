Fluminense presents a proposal by Daniel Alves, ex-São Paulo

After terminating with São Paulo, Daniel Alves is one of the main free names in the ball market. O Fluminense formalized interest and presented a proposal to the right-back, and now awaits a return. The news was first given by “ESPN” and confirmed by THROW!.

+ Cuiabá x Fluminense: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch



With financial problems, Fluminense guarantees that it won’t do any kind of madness in the coffers to hire the player. In Laranjeiras, the name of Daniel Alves is seen positively.

Other clubs monitor the defender’s situation, such as Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense. Daniel Alves only played six games for São Paulo in the current Brazilian Championship and, therefore, he can play for another team in the competition.

With interest moving towards a positive response or not, time is Fluminense’s enemy. Registration for the Brazilian Championship closes on September 24th, next Friday. Even free on the market, Daniel Alves could not be registered after that date.

The right-back has been without a club since last week, when he broke his contract with São Paulo for the delay in the payment of salaries.