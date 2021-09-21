Foldable cell phones, notebooks and more: what to expect from Microsoft’s Surface event

Windows 11 is just around the corner, which means it’s also time for Microsoft to release new Surface hardware to go along with it. News of the line is expected at the virtual event that will take place this Wednesday (22), at noon, Brasília time, through the official link.

We have separated which devices the tech giant will be able to mention on the day:

Surface Duo 2

Starting with the least Windows product of the line: again, Microsoft invests in folding Android phones, the Surface Duo 2 leaked in July first appearing on YouTube, and then Windows Central gave the information about it.

The dual-screen folding device, two 5.8-inch monitors that are separated by a hinge. The cameras are likely to be improved as the leaks show a rear camera module with three lenses: a wide angle, an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens. There is also a selfie camera inside for photo and video calling.

The Surface Duo 2’s battery capacity should increase to help accommodate the device’s supposedly high refresh rate. Chances are the Surface Duo 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, which should help offset the failure of the first generation.

Surface Book 4

The device that will likely steal the spotlight is the Surface Book 4, which is Microsoft’s flagship laptop. According to patents and renders Undisclosed, it is expected to be a complete redesign of the two-in-one notebook, with Microsoft dropping the detachable screen in favor of a wired one that is more stable. Previous Surface Book iterations were top-heavy since all components were placed inside the canvas. But that would make the Surface Book 4 a genuine convertible, able to go from a laptop to a tablet to draw and read. Possible specs include a larger trackpad, a 14-inch screen, two USB-C ports, and NVIDIA RTX graphics.

The Windows Central portal notes that the name has not been 100% verified. Some of the possible names include “Book 4”, “Laptop Pro” and “Laptop Studio”.

Surface Pro 8

The device that most resembles the first-generation Surface is the supposed Surface Pro 8. This will help usher in Windows 11, just as the original helped launch Windows 8 in 2012.

Surface Pro 8 is unlikely to be a drastic design change, as Microsoft has built an extensive lineup of accessories and peripherals specifically for this device. However, The Verge reports that the design is expected to include a larger screen and smaller bezels and that at least one Surface Pro 8 variant will have Thunderbolt support, which would be unheard of for a Surface device. It also needs to be updated with Intel’s 11th generation chips, which is normal for most laptop announcements this year.

Surface Pro X and Surface Go 3

There will likely be a shock of hardware changes for the ARM-based Surface Pro X, including a chip update and a display with a higher refresh rate. But beyond that, there are few leaks and rumors about the Surface Pro X, aside from the fact that Microsoft may be creating a Wi-Fi version of the device.

The Surface Go budget should also have a repeat with Surface Go 3. But for the most part, we’re just waiting for an increase in specs. Geekbench’s results point to the low-cost Surface Go 3 running an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and the higher version running an Intel Core i3-10100Y processor with LTE.

Accessories

We hope Surface devices receive new features. There’s likely a new Surface Pen on the horizon to accompany the Surface Book 4, along with haptic support tuned to new pen-specific features in Windows 11. The Keyboard Case line that comes with Surface devices can also be upgraded. There is no information on whether Microsoft can update Surface Headphones 2 or Surface Earbuds, as they are a year and a half old.

But we’ll find out soon enough when Microsoft announces all of its new hardware and the arrival of Windows 11 on October 5th.