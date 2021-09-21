Former employee accuses Nego do Borel of leaving Duda Reis on the road

One more charge for Nego do Borel’s list. It was the turn of his former employee, Renato Azevedo, to report on Twitter that he witnessed the funkeiro’s mistreatment of Duda Reis during a trip to Portugal.

According to the report, Nego do Borel threatened to leave the influencer alone in the middle of a road after an episode of domestic violence. “On that day, the only thing that kept him from leaving you on the road were these words: ‘If you leave her here, your career is over,’” replied the former employee to a string of tweets from Duda.

Last Monday night (9/20), Duda Reis left harsh criticism on her Twitter account about the positions of Record and the aggression accusations she has against Nego do Borel. In one of the actress’ retweets, the former employee revealed: “Tell you here quickly: In Portugal, he did want to leave her on the road… He did treat her badly in front of the entire team, exactly on his birthday, things that no one will ever know, because he was always defended”. With the repercussion, Renato deactivated his Twitter account and deleted the tweets in which he exposed the abuse.

Shortly after, the influencer reacted to the tweet: “Guys, I confess that I don’t even know how to act. Renatinho, this guy who left this tweet here and that I just saw, was part of the citizen team for years and he saw many things happen. This was real, I’m not crazy.”

In sequence, she also said: “And it’s bizarre to hear witnesses reminding me of various violence and I just feel like crying, because it only confirms that neither I nor any woman who had a relationship with him are crazy. It’s a relief”.

After the ex-employee’s revelations, Duda explained what happened in the episode: “He stopped the van in the middle of nowhere and told me to get off after having led yet another episode of domestic violence. I remember he threw me on a coat rack and was desperate for fear that I would tell someone. He took me by force to the van and when I said I wanted to go home, he told them to stop in the middle of nowhere and told me to get down there. It was on the road, there was no way back. I remember he used to say: ‘Either you go down and we finish, or you stay here and don’t open your mouth’. I couldn’t get down, I couldn’t get back, it was nerve-racking (as usual). There are people who know him!”

The LeoDias column sought Nego do Borel’s advice and lawyer, but until the moment of publication, we have not received an answer. The influencer Duda Reis and her lawyer were also contacted and so far, we have not had a statement either.