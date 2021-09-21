Fortaleza coach, Vojvoda saw defeat by Inter as unfair: “Difficult to digest”

Last Sunday, Internacional beat Fortaleza by 1-0 playing at Estádio Beira-Rio. The game was valid for the twenty-first round of the Brazilian Championship and had its goal scored by Edenilson in the 48th minute of the second half.

After the clash, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda gave a press conference. For the Argentine, the defeat by Inter was not fair. The Fortaleza coach also stated that the expulsions of Renzo Saraiva and David had a greater effect on the team.

“A very difficult defeat to digest, very difficult to explain. The team’s level is rising, against São Paulo, Atlético-MG and today we create goal opportunities. A last-minute inattention leaves us empty-handed. I think the defeat is unfair, but it’s football. Fortaleza has to draw strength from this. The team’s level was good, in a very difficult field. But Fortaleza in some moments was superior. Against Atlético-MG, we had a good game, without creating very clear options. Today the goal situation was to win the game. But it’s a sport that often tries to win and doesn’t succeed. I have pain, players have pain, fans have pain, but I trust my team a lot,” said Vojvoda.

“Up until the very last moment, football can reward or punish. Today came the punishment. I keep Fortaleza’s game for 90 minutes. I have to analyze the expulsion, which harmed Fortaleza more than Internacional. David had just joined,” he followed about the wing and forward expulsions.

After beating Fortaleza, Inter is now preparing for the game against Bahia that takes place next Sunday and will be valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. The departure stops at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio.