Fortaleza should be the first city to receive public transport powered by green hydrogen – Business

With the Green Hydrogen Hub in Ceará, the State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement the use of vehicles for public transportation powered by fuel produced from renewable energy.

The Spanish company Neoenergia will be responsible for the project called “Corredor Verde”. Fortaleza will receive the pilot project and the plan is for it to have 18 supply points of clean energy. With this, the capital of Ceará will be the first city in Brazil to use the fuel cell bus technology.

Later, the project will be expanded to 70 municipalities being six Northeastern Capitals, serving a total of 66% of the Northeastern States to benefit up to 37 million people.

“Green hydrogen is the energy of the future, and this Neoenergia project is a pioneer idea, powered by green hydrogen, and is part of the global construction of renewable energies, and that we will be part of the decarbonization of the planet”, said Governor Camilo Santana live this Monday (20).

With the project, the idea is to reduce the emission of new pollutants, in addition to expanding business opportunities and job creation in Ceará.

“I want to thank the Government of Ceará for the opportunity to carry out this pilot project, we left this meeting excited with the expectation of the future. Together, Neoenergia and Ceará, we took the first step to get off the paper and convert into reality the use of green hydrogen”, highlighted David Benavent del Prado, representative of Neoenergia.