Forza Horizon 5 releases 30-minute video with ‘sounds of nature’

The racing game series force it is not only promoted by its acclaimed gameplay, but also by the quality of the ambiance of its scenarios. Forza Horizon 5 will take players to enjoy the most varied landscapes in Mexico, and now there’s a new video for those who want to relax and, at the same time, get into the mood for the game.

There are 30 minutes of video, showing different locations of the new title, accompanied by “relaxing sounds of nature” in each place. You can hear the sound of leaves, water and small animals. Perhaps ASMR fans will take even more advantage of Playground’s new production to promote their game.

Of course, all this peace and calm will be overwhelmed by the roar of high-performance engines when you’re betting your races on scenery. But it’s interesting to see the work that has been done on the game’s sound design details, even in details that perhaps most gamers won’t notice.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S simultaneously on November 9th of this year. The game promotes itself a lot in its open world for this edition, promising a varied scenario, which evolves as you play and offers several options for social interactions for those who want to enjoy the multiplayer. The game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass since its debut.