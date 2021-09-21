Free-falling cryptocurrencies: bitcoin and ether crash this Monday

The market value of bitcoin fell again drastically this Monday (20). The reason? Investors began to divest the asset (and other cryptocurrencies) amid uncertainty about a factor that promises to move the market: the risk to the global economy generated by the Chinese real estate group Evergrande, which accumulates US$300 billion in debt.

The loss occurs at a time when interest in digital assets is on the rise. Tim Frost, CEO of Yield App, says cryptocurrencies follow “the slowdown in traditional markets as China faces a highly contagious housing crisis.”

publicity

Bitcoin and ether falling

Cryptocurrency is expected to register further sharp declines through the end of September. Image: Wit Olszewski/Shutterstock

This morning, bitcoin registered a 10% drop. According to Coin Metrics, the last significant drop in bitcoin was 7%, when the value of the cryptocurrency was traded at US$ 43,790.25.

Ether is also in free fall. The cryptocurrency, linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, dropped 8.5% and is currently worth $3,060.80.

It is worth remembering that Bitcoin was traded above US$ 50 thousand in August.

Read more:

More regulations ahead

The decline in assets also comes at a time of intensification and uncertainty over the regulation of cryptocurrencies. Ukraine, for example, was one of the countries that already legalized the use of bitcoin.

It is worth remembering that El Salvador was the first country to regularize bitcoin. Last month, the US, in turn, proposed rules for cryptocurrency “brokers” to continue operating in the country.

In the land of Uncle Sam, the American Board of Financial Stability Oversight may classify them as “systematically risky,” which could subject traders to heavy regulation in the future.

Main Image Credits: moxumbic/Shutterstock

Source: Cnbc

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!