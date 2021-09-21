Free Fire Max: Garena confirms release date | free fire

After several rumors about the release of Free Fire Max, the bulky version of Free Fire, Garena confirmed that the game will be available for download on mobile devices with Android or iOS operating system from the 28th of September. The date is valid for the Brazilian server, but may change according to other regions.

Thus, the developer also took the opportunity to point out that with the arrival of a more robust version of Free Fire, players will have until September 27 to pre-register on Google Play. This way, those who still want to get exclusive rewards will have to register up to one week before the date expires.

This past week, Free Fire Max reached the incredible 9 million players pre-registered on the official website. In this way, Garena will release the Dama Cibernética hair skin, the biggest prize made available by the developer if all the goals stipulated in the opening of the pre-registration were achieved.