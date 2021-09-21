Free Market Founder invests in cryptocurrency broker

The founder and CEO of Mercado Livre, Marcos Galperin, participated in a Series B round of investments in fintech Ripio, which raised around R$270 million.

The broker was born in 2013 and is recognized in the region as one of the first to operate in cryptocurrencies on the continent. Currently, the company has partnerships with Mercado Pago, Visa and Circle, showing that its growth was positive in the market.

The exchange has a team of 300 employees, spread across Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Colombia and Spain. Compliance audits with big four Ernst & Young and PwC have already been carried out, with the broker also owning BitcoinTrade, one of the largest in Brazil.

Ripio captures new investments and even Free Market founder participates in roundtables

In a new round of investments, led by the Digital Currency Group (DGC), Ripio raised US$ 50 million.

The Ample VC fund and individual participants such as Marcos Galperin (founder and CEO of Mercado Livre) and Martin Migoya (founder and CEO of Globant) join the list of investors in Grupo Ripio, which already includes DCG, Tim Draper, Boost.vc., among others.

Both Mercado Livre and Globant, it is worth remembering, are unicorns from Argentina to have Bitcoin as a reserve currency in their balance sheets.

This new round of investments will help Ripio to strengthen its position in its main markets, Brazil and Argentina, which already have 2 million registered users. The company also plans further expansion in Latin America, to other countries.

Ripio’s CEO, Sebastian Serrano, said he is very happy with the relationship with his investors, who have driven the company’s growth from the beginning.

“We are very happy to continue consolidating our relationship with investors who have driven our growth since the beginning. This round is a natural advance that allows us to continue building and expanding our products in the region, with the mission of expanding access to the crypto world, creating simple tools and offering quality educational resources to learn about the crypto universe”.

The cryptocurrency market in Latin America continues to show that it is buoyant, with several companies becoming unicorns in the region in recent months after several successful investment rounds.

Since 2020, the broker has been chosen by the World Economic Forum to participate in the regulatory processes of the cryptocurrency sector, sharing its experience and helping in the adoption of this technology.

In the same period, the broker registered a great growth in its OTC trading counter, which is also one of the highlights of the business today.